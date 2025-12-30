I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 29
Is it written on your forehead? Or what?
You're so smart, but you can't read! Have some respect for the people who get notification of new messages! In the description of the "withdraw from account" section, there's a footnote I quote:
PAYMENT SYSTEM MQL5.COMMUNITY
Introduction
The internal payment system of MQL5.community was initially created forpaying the fees of the authors of articles. But the community life does not stand still, and since the payment system has been launched a lot of services that involve commodity-money relations between the two parties have appeared on the website:
The most popular payment systemsePayments,PayPal andCardpay have been integrated for depositing and withdrawing funds. US dollars are used as the currency unit for payments. Traders can also pay for services and add funds to their accounts on the website using MQL5 coupons. They are provided by some brokers free of charge for their customers.
At MQL5.community you can not only receive unique paid services, but also earn money yourself. In this article we will thoroughly discuss all the issues related to the MQL5.community payment system. You'll learn how you can deposit and withdraw money from the system, how safe is the operation, and how you can earn and spend at MQL5.community.
1. Security of Transactions
Any activity with real money requires security during operations. All operations in your profile, including financial ones, are done via secure connection to https://login.mql5.com domain using SSL protocol. A certificate fromCOMODO CA Limited is issued for this domain name.
All important transactions are confirmed by SMS, which are sent to the mobile phone number specified in the "Security" section of your profile. When you save the number in your profile, it is confirmed by a verification code.
Limited withdrawal is another level of security -you can withdraw no more than 1 withdrawal per 24 hours and no more than 1000 USD.
You're so smart, you can't read!
You are blind I asked aboutCardpay limits, notMQL5.community.
Look at what it says on the withdrawal now, it's notMQL5.community, it'sCardpay!
p.s.
the ability to formulate your questions correctly will give you more specific answers and avoid arguments.
Do you plan to restore the withdrawal via webmoney?
Unfortunately, no.
It is not in line with our accounting system on the new legal entity.Alternatively, you can send money to cards opened via Webmoney.
For Spider-Man and Dashka:
Where are theCardpay limits listed there?
Where are theCardpay limits listed there?
Is it written on your forehead? Or where?
Don't be rude to people, please. They are not to blame for anyone else's problems.
It's an intermediary, what are the limits?
It's a tough case. I'll let you in on a secret. Sberbank has limits, so does webmoney.
It's a tough case. I'll let you in on a secret. Sberbank has limits, so does webmoney.
Are you selling for $1,000 a day?
kudos for accuracy)