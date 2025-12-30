I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 31
What is the approximate timeframe?
it can wait for years, just like the lp system
HOORAY!
I managed to withdraw to a virtual QIWI card.
The QIWI system issued the card instantly after registering in the system and paying 99 roubles.
The transfer from MQ to this card was also instant.
Interest draconian, the account is limited to 15000 rubles, but a crayfish and a fish without a fish. Account limits can be extended by identification.
Many thanks to @Artyom Trishkin and @Andrey F. Zelinsky for moral support and constructive ideas!
Unfortunately, no.
It is not in line with our accounting system on the new legal entity.Alternatively, you can send money to cards opened via Webmoney.
https://cards.web.money/ru/products/faq
How do I understand this?
Can you please explain it in more detail?
Thank you.
https://cards.web.money/ru/products/faq
How do I understand this?
please explain in more detail?
You cannot withdraw directly from other systems.
what is so difficult?) you can use the webmoney visa card only if you transfer money from your webmoney purse to your visa.
now virtually every bank and payment system has virtual cards)
almost every bank and payment system now has virtual cards)
But not every bank works with citizens of unrecognised republics. And that was exactly the problem. It has now, hopefully, been solved.
What's so complicated?) you can only use the webmoney visa card if you transfer money from your webmoney wallet to your visa. you can't transfer money from other systems straight to your visa.
did not receive an answer to this:
Alternatively, you can send money to cards opened via Webmoney
Thanks anyway...
As far as I remember, webmoney also has real cards, apart from virtual ones.
And they are supposed to be able to receive transfers.
Yes, you can order a plastic card from webmoney
But not every bank works with citizens of unrecognised republics. And that was exactly the problem. It has now, hopefully, been solved.
How it will be resolved, I will be able to say after a while, when I get to their office and try to get authenticated. When registering and issuing a card, QIWI doesn't even ask for first and last names, just a phone number. But it seems that their identification is serious - you have to come in person with your passport.