I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon

I know wher to top up my account.


But everytime when i try i get message decline. I have try 4 diffrent card from my local bank visa nd mastercard and also visa from crytto card.

But get same fault every time

Someone that know how i can fix this? 


 
Karsten Urkedal #:

Someone that know how i can fix this? 

The message is as it says: "Declined by issuing bank".

Generally, a card issuer maintains a blacklist of prohibited countries. In my case, my card issuers in the U.S. have blacklisted the entire Republic of Cyprus. Metaquotes is headquartered in Cyprus. Cyprus has a compliance plan in progress. You have 3 options:

  1. Contact your card issuer and ask them to allow Cyprus (unlikely),
  2. Hunt and peck, and hope to find a bank without Cyprus on its blacklist, or
  3. Wait for Cyprus to be removed from the blacklist(s).
