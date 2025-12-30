I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 26

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Before jumping to any conclusions, get even halfway to programmer level

Thank you, but I didn't ask your advice. And when I asked through the PM, I received a polite message to the forum
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Are you writing here to piss people off?
 

Re-checked my accounts and found a virtual Visa card.

The transfer went through instantly.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

but on mastercard there is an error that the card is not correct (I double-checked the card is correct)...no sms comes to confirm...although the phone is specified in the settings...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I wonder if QIWI also has a virtual card, no?

 
Vadim Konyaev:

Sberbank has a virtual visa that can be activated in a couple of clicks

 
Vadim Konyaev:

Yes.

 

There was an error


tried to withdraw to Epayments

Incorrect card type

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

There was an error


tried to withdraw to Epayments

Wrong card type

as you can see there's a problem with mastercard at the moment

