I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 26
Thank you, but I didn't ask you for advice. And when I asked you via PM, I got a polite message on the forum.
Re-checked my accounts and found a virtual Visa card.
The transfer went through instantly.
but on mastercard there is an error that the card is not correct (I double-checked the card is correct)...no sms comes to confirm...although the phone is specified in the settings...
I wonder if QIWI also has a virtual card, no?
Sberbank has a virtual visa that can be activated in a couple of clicks
Yes.
There was an error
tried to withdraw to Epayments
Incorrect card type
as you can see there's a problem with mastercard at the moment