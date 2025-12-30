I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 30

Vladimir Baskakov:
Do you sell for $1,000 a day?

It happens. What about you?

Evgeny Belyaev:

In all the time 670
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
670 all time.

for a year of $670. That's a lot.

We're not looking for an easy way out. We put it on display today. A week later, we take it off the shelves, and then we go around and around. Is this about not giving tech support or hiding negative feedback?

Evgeny Belyaev:

No one's complained. Not cluttering up the service.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

.. But you can always order either a virtual or plastic WebMoney card, and withdraw to it ...

https://cards.web.money/ru/products/faq

?

 
Alexander Puzanov:

https://cards.web.money/ru/products/faq

?

Well, then you can't.

 
Can't withdraw to MasterCard, wrong card type, what do I do?
 
Andrii Djola:
I can't withdraw to MasterCard, it says wrong card type, what should I do?

Waiting. MasterCard has not yet been connected - only Visa works on withdrawal so far.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Waiting. MasterCard is not yet connected - only Visa works on withdrawal at the moment.

What is the approximate time frame?

