It makes do with custom characters. But there is such a setting in TDS, as well as many others that would be useful in the regular Tester.
It was promised before, wasn't it? What has changed?
Why would a tester need a calendar?
So that you can test EAs that work with the calendar without the extra hassle.
Renat, please add the Market and Limit orders to the plans of the Strategy Tester for real ticks.
This would require additional required fields, in the structure of the tick history.
If there is a problem identifying the DirectionLast
this is a simple field comparison.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27416
This is where the script uploads calendar events to a timeline file. You can output the news for a specific character. The file can be loaded into an array and the date can be checked on the tester. You can also shake things up and analyse news that is published on almost every tick.
I know a lot of tambourine dancing. And your dance is not even worthy of attention. Unfortunately I took the time to watch it.
Suggestion - why not prohibit the exact date and year in the tester for Expert Advisors and indicators from the Market?
To exclude "drawn" signals.
What's wrong with working with a calendar? The calendar itself doesn't make any money ;)
Please add the number of losing tradesSTAT_LOSS_TRADES to the optimization results,
For those testing, especially on broker history, the "exclude repetitive ticks" feature would be very useful (e.g. make it next to "profit in pips to speed up calculations")
On one popular broker I found that 8mln ticks out of 13mln per month are repetitive! So you can increase the testing speed significantly for purchased EAs or those that do not have such a program filter.
One more argument in favor of excluding repetitive ticks (equality of Bid and Ask prices) is the considerable saving of memory usage during optimization. Sometimes we have to limit the number of agents in order to use enough memory and not to exhaust the hard disk. Software filtering in this case does not help.