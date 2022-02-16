Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 18

fxsaber:

It makes do with custom characters. But there is such a setting in TDS, as well as many others that would be useful in the regular Tester.

Artyom Trishkin:
It was promised before, wasn't it? What has changed?

Why would a tester need a calendar?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Why would a tester need a calendar?

So that you can test EAs that work with the calendar without the extra hassle.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:


Renat, please add the Market and Limit orders to the plans of the Strategy Tester for real ticks.
This would require additional required fields, in the structure of the tick history.

  1. Volume Ask field
  2. Volume Bid field
  3. DirectionLast (TICK_FLAG_BUY or TICK_FLAG_SELL)

If there is a problem identifying the DirectionLast
this is a simple field comparison.

(Last == Bid ? TICK_FLAG_SELL : TICK_FLAG_BUY)




 
Alexey Viktorov:

So that it would be possible to test EAs that work with the calendar without any additional hassle.

Dmitiry Ananiev:

Suggestion - why not prohibit the exact date and year in the tester for Expert Advisors and indicators from the Market?

To exclude "drawn" signals.

 

Suggestion - why not prohibit the exact date and year in the tester for Expert Advisors and indicators from the Market?

To exclude "drawn" signals.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

I know a lot of tambourine dances. And your dance is not even worthy of attention. Unfortunately I took the time to watch it.

What's wrong with working with a calendar? The calendar itself doesn't make any money ;)

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Please add the number of losing tradesSTAT_LOSS_TRADES to the optimization results,

slt


 
dsfx:

For those testing, especially on broker history, the "exclude repetitive ticks" feature would be very useful (e.g. make it next to "profit in pips to speed up calculations")

On one popular broker I found that 8mln ticks out of 13mln per month are repetitive! So you can increase the testing speed significantly for purchased EAs or those that do not have such a program filter.


One more argument in favor of excluding repetitive ticks (equality of Bid and Ask prices) is the considerable saving of memory usage during optimization. Sometimes we have to limit the number of agents in order to use enough memory and not to exhaust the hard disk. Software filtering in this case does not help.

