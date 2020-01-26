MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 3
2122
Yes, there is such a thing.
Yes, there is such a thing.
It's known, it'll be fixed soon.
This code stopped compiling
Fixed in beta 2124.
Dear developers!
Once again please - please REMOVE this poisonous colour when changing focus from a string.
I join in the request.
Good afternoon!
In "Strategy Tester Visualization" the check box can be made so that the speed control would be smoother, otherwise you get a lot of slow speed, and if you want a little faster it flies...
Thanks for the message, the colours will be fixed in the next update.
2124 MetaQuotes style styler
Before styling
public:
CVirtualOrders();
void Click(string aSparam);
int GetOrderNumber (){ return m_OrderNumber; }; // Номер порядковый ордера
string GetOrderName (){ return m_OrderName; }; // Имя ордера
datetime GetOrderOpenTime (){ return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Время открытия ордера
double GetOrderOpenPrice (){ return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Цена открытия
int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints(){ return m_OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Цена Тейк профита
double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice (){ return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Цена Тейк профита
double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit(){ return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Цена Тейк профита
int GetOrderStopLossPoints (){ return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderStopLossPrice (){ return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderStopLossProfit (){ return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderLots (){ return m_OrderLots; }; // Значение лота
int GetOrderType (){ return m_OrderType; }; // Тип ордера
ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState (){ return m_OrderState; }; // Статус ордера
string GetOrderAWSymbol (){ return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Cимвол усреднения
double GetOrderAWPrice (){ return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Цена усреднения
double GetOrderProfit (){ return m_OrderProfit; }
void SetOrderAWPrice(double aPrice){ m_OrderAweragePrice=aPrice; }; // Цена усреднения
void OrderCreate(int aType); // Создание ордера
void OrderDrag(int fX,int fY); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderKill(); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderKlik(); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderEdit(string aSparam);
After
public:
CVirtualOrders();
void Click(string aSparam);
int GetOrderNumber()
{ return m _OrderNumber; }; // Номер порядковый ордера
string GetOrderName() { return m_OrderName; }; // Имя ордера
datetime GetOrderOpenTime() { return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Время открытия ордера
double GetOrderOpenPrice() { return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Цена открытия
int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints()
{ return m _OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Цена Тейк профита
double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice() { return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Цена Тейк профита
double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit() { return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Цена Тейк профита
int GetOrderStopLossPoints() { return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderStopLossPrice() { return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderStopLossProfit() { return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Цена Стоп Лосса
double GetOrderLots()
{ return m _OrderLots; }; // Значение лота
int GetOrderType() { return m_OrderType; }; // Тип ордера
ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState() { return m_OrderState; }; // Статус ордера
string GetOrderAWSymbol() { return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Cимвол усреднения
double GetOrderAWPrice() { return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Цена усреднения
double GetOrderProfit() { return m_OrderProfit; }
void SetOrderAWPrice(double aPrice)
{ m _OrderAweragePrice=aPrice; }; // Цена усреднения
void OrderCreate(int aType); // Создание ордера
void OrderDrag(int fX,int fY); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderKill(); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderKlik(); // Перемещение ордера руками
void OrderEdit(string aSparam);
};
SPECIAL THANKS FOR THE ABILITY TO CUSTOMISE THE STYLISER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Provide the minimum compilable code, please.