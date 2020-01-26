MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 3

Oleg Peiko:

2122

Yes, there is such a thing.

2019.08.26 20:23:00.083 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2122 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2019.08.26 20:23:00.157 Terminal        Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M  @ 2.50 GHz, Memory: 3311 / 8077 Mb, Disk: 109 / 415 Gb, GMT+2
2019.08.26 20:23:00.157 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075


 
Good afternoon. When will it be possible to interact with the graph in the visualisation in the tester? To draw lines, rectangles and objects manually. I would like to be able to debug robots that analyze trends and other types of objects in the tester.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, there is such a thing.

It's known, it'll be fixed soon.

 
Andrey Barinov:

This code stopped compiling

Fixed in beta 2124.

 

Dear developers!

Once again please - please REMOVE this poisonous colour when changing focus from a string.

Click anywhere from the line

 
I join in the request.

 

Good afternoon!

In "Strategy Tester Visualization" the check box can be made so that the speed control would be smoother, otherwise you get a lot of slow speed, and if you want a little faster it flies...

 
Thanks for the message, the colours will be fixed in the next update.

 

2124 MetaQuotes style styler

Before styling

public:
                     CVirtualOrders();
   void              Click(string aSparam);

   int               GetOrderNumber          (){ return m_OrderNumber;           }; // Номер порядковый ордера
   string            GetOrderName            (){ return m_OrderName;             }; // Имя ордера
   datetime          GetOrderOpenTime        (){ return m_OrderOpenTime;         }; // Время открытия ордера
   double            GetOrderOpenPrice       (){ return m_OrderOpenPrice;        }; // Цена открытия

   int               GetOrderTakeProfitPoints(){ return m_OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Цена Тейк профита
   double            GetOrderTakeProfitPrice (){ return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice;  } // Цена Тейк профита
   double            GetOrderTakeProfitProfit(){ return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Цена Тейк профита    
   int               GetOrderStopLossPoints  (){ return m_OrderStopLossPoints;   } // Цена Стоп Лосса
   double            GetOrderStopLossPrice   (){ return m_OrderStopLossPrice;    } // Цена Стоп Лосса
   double            GetOrderStopLossProfit  (){ return m_OrderStopLossProfit;   } // Цена Стоп Лосса

   double            GetOrderLots            (){ return m_OrderLots;             }; // Значение лота
   int               GetOrderType            (){ return m_OrderType;             }; // Тип ордера
   ENUM_STATE_ORDER  GetOrderState           (){ return m_OrderState;            }; // Статус ордера
   string            GetOrderAWSymbol        (){ return m_OrderAwerageSymbol;    }; // Cимвол усреднения
   double            GetOrderAWPrice         (){ return m_OrderAweragePrice;     }; // Цена усреднения
   double            GetOrderProfit          (){ return m_OrderProfit;           }

   void              SetOrderAWPrice(double aPrice){ m_OrderAweragePrice=aPrice; }; // Цена усреднения

   void              OrderCreate(int aType);                          // Создание ордера
   void              OrderDrag(int fX,int fY);                                     // Перемещение ордера руками
   void              OrderKill();                                     // Перемещение ордера руками
   void              OrderKlik();                                     // Перемещение ордера руками   
   void              OrderEdit(string aSparam);



After

public:
                     CVirtualOrders();
   void              Click(string aSparam);

   int               GetOrderNumber()
     { return m      _OrderNumber;           }; // Номер порядковый ордера
   string            GetOrderName() { return m_OrderName;             };            // Имя ордера
   datetime          GetOrderOpenTime() { return m_OrderOpenTime;         };        // Время открытия ордера
   double            GetOrderOpenPrice() { return m_OrderOpenPrice;        };       // Цена открытия

   int               GetOrderTakeProfitPoints()
      { return m      _OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Цена Тейк профита
   double            GetOrderTakeProfitPrice() { return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice;  } // Цена Тейк профита
   double            GetOrderTakeProfitProfit() { return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Цена Тейк профита
   int               GetOrderStopLossPoints() { return m_OrderStopLossPoints;   }  // Цена Стоп Лосса
   double            GetOrderStopLossPrice() { return m_OrderStopLossPrice;    }   // Цена Стоп Лосса
   double            GetOrderStopLossProfit() { return m_OrderStopLossProfit;   }  // Цена Стоп Лосса

   double            GetOrderLots()
     { return m      _OrderLots;             }; // Значение лота
   int               GetOrderType() { return m_OrderType;             };            // Тип ордера
   ENUM_STATE_ORDER  GetOrderState() { return m_OrderState;            };           // Статус ордера
   string            GetOrderAWSymbol() { return m_OrderAwerageSymbol;    };        // Cимвол усреднения
   double            GetOrderAWPrice() { return m_OrderAweragePrice;     };         // Цена усреднения
   double            GetOrderProfit() { return m_OrderProfit;           }

   void              SetOrderAWPrice(double aPrice)
     { m             _OrderAweragePrice=aPrice; }; // Цена усреднения

   void              OrderCreate(int aType);                          // Создание ордера
   void              OrderDrag(int fX,int fY);                                     // Перемещение ордера руками
   void              OrderKill();                                     // Перемещение ордера руками
   void              OrderKlik();                                     // Перемещение ордера руками
   void              OrderEdit(string aSparam);

  };



SPECIAL THANKS FOR THE ABILITY TO CUSTOMISE THE STYLISER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

2124 MetaQuotes style styler

Before styling


After



Provide the minimum compilable code, please.

