MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 5
Have they added another codestyle to the styler? I tried it, formatted it in the old style, which I'm not comfortable with, I didn't see a choice. Build 2129.
First, in the MetaEditor settings, select the desired style:
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is now available.
Mathematical Optimization tab, the link is still visible, is it supposed to be like this?
In other tabs this link is not visible.
I want to try my luck again, if developers do something with ME code editor.
Please do the folding, we've been asking for more than 10 years.....
Or possibility to work without problems with one code but in different windows....
The man said, the man will do. And you don't have to remind him every 10 years.
And in essence: learn how to use the bookmarks, forward and back keys and other things used in Windows applications.
build 2132
Example from documentationhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/strings/stringfill
The currentStringBufferLen result does not match the result from the documentation.
260 != 20
Hello.
The MT5 multicurrency test has been done. Ok. When will the test of several EAs on one account be available? You know, in real life, traders often use several EAs in one account at the same time, so it would be nice to have such a test. It would be nice to have the possibility of such a test.
Thank you.
The documentation is out of date in this case.
For the sake of efficiency, strings are now preallocated larger than requested, as in the vast majority of cases they are ramped up by subsequent operations.
Primeiro, nas configurações do MetaEditor, selecione o estilo desejado:
This style does not match the old Metaquotes style. I will test in vova version 2133 to see if they have been corrected to match the style that existed in previous versions.