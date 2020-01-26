MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 2

New comment
 
Roman:

Whichever line you click on, everything is correct.

Click not on the line, but on the graph and show a screenshot.

 
Andy:

You click on the chart instead of the line and show a screenshot.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New appearance of the Strategy Tester

Roman, 2019.08.24 20:29

...
If click in non field tools, same as in your last screenshot.


Files:
3.PNG  71 kb
 
Translated and made the post in English, so -
English users - please come here post: #1225

for information.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2019.07.12
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
I would like to inform you that the new METAEDITOR tab systems are interesting, however the old METAEDITOR tab pattern no longer exists, which is disrupting all my codes. The Metaquotes tab, now available for selection in METAEDITOR, is not the same as the old versions.
 
I would like to let you know that the new METAEDITOR tabs (code organisation) are interesting, but the old METAEDITOR tab template (code organisation) no longer exists, and this breaks all my codes. The Metaquotes tab, now available for selection in METAEDITOR, is different from the old versions.

Is this channel for suggestions? I have some contributions if they are of interest to METAQUOTES.
 
The name of the cache file is now independent of the new test mode on or off pips. Hence there is a loss of data.
 

Build 2122 - without any update, the new "VPS" tab that was at the bottom before "Experts" disappeared.

UPD: VPS tab appeared - there was such an error in the Logbook

VPS

 

When launching, we select optimization (any), then in the "optimization" combo box we select disabled and get the "visualization" checkbox superimposed

The question is what does "profit in pips for faster calculation" do, apart from quickly inventing incomprehensible results?

If you want to speed up testing, you should disable comments in the Expert Advisor, because they really take a lot of CPU time even without visualization.

 
Oleg Peiko:

At startup, select optimization (any), then select disabled in the combo box, resulting in the "visualization" checkbox overlapping

Specify the build: 2121 or 2122?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Specify the build: 2121 or 2122?

2122

123456789...12
New comment