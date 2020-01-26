MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 2
Whichever line you click on, everything is correct.
MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New appearance of the Strategy Tester
Roman, 2019.08.24 20:29
If click in non field tools, same as in your last screenshot.
Build 2122 - without any update, the new "VPS" tab that was at the bottom before "Experts" disappeared.
UPD: VPS tab appeared - there was such an error in the Logbook
When launching, we select optimization (any), then in the "optimization" combo box we select disabled and get the "visualization" checkbox superimposed
The question is what does "profit in pips for faster calculation" do, apart from quickly inventing incomprehensible results?
If you want to speed up testing, you should disable comments in the Expert Advisor, because they really take a lot of CPU time even without visualization.
At startup, select optimization (any), then select disabled in the combo box, resulting in the "visualization" checkbox overlapping
Specify the build: 2121 or 2122?
2122