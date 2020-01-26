MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 4
The Optimisation and Optimisation schedule tabs are not updated until the end of the optimisation unless the tabs are switched. If this is done on purpose, to save time, it is a penny saving. You can refresh every N seconds, for example.
And if you are going to update interface, solve long-standing nuisance with column width in tables. When auto-width is disabled, column width in all tabs is not saved between restarts, you have to move everything manually. Strategy Tester (Journal), Tools (Expert Advisors, Journal), Market Watch.
And the width of the columns in the alerts is not adjustable at all.
Optimisation and Optimisation schedule tabs don't update until the end of optimisation
I've noticed that it depends... But I don't know why. Removed ATR calculation from Expert Advisor, left only PSAR - Optimization graph is updated. Optimization tab - no. Depends on load (free clocks)? It should be updated at intervals, not in free strokes.
Why doesn't the update say "no optimizations" when compiling?
Don't forget the option of running the terminal with the config...
2124 estilista estilo baja MetaQuotes
Antes de estilizar
public:
CVirtualOrders ();
void Clique em (string aSparam);
int GetOrderNumber () {return m_OrderNumber; }; // Número da
sequência de ordem ordinal GetOrderName () {return m_OrderName; }; // Nome do pedido
datetime GetOrderOpenTime () {return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Hora de abrir um pedido
double GetOrderOpenPrice () {return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Preço de abertura
int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Take Profit Price
double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Preço Take Profit
double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit () {return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Preço Take Profit
int GetOrderStopLossPoints () {return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Price Stop Loss
double GetOrderStopLossPrice () {return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Preço Stop Loss
double GetOrderStopLossProfit () {return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Preço Stop Loss
double GetOrderLots () {return m_OrderLots; }; // Valor do lote
int GetOrderType () {return m_OrderType; }; // Tipo de pedido
ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState () {return m_OrderState; }; //
String de status de pedido GetOrderAWSymbol () {return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Símbolo de média
duplo GetOrderAWPrice () {return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Averaging price
double GetOrderProfit () {return m_OrderProfit; }
void SetOrderAWPrice (double aPrice) {m_OrderAweragePrice = aPrice; }; // Preço da média
void OrderCreate (int aType); // Cria um pedido
void OrderDrag (int fX, int fY); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
void OrderKill (); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
void OrderKlik (); // Movendo a ordem com suas mãos
void OrderEdit (string aSparam);
Depois
public:
CVirtualOrders ();
void Clique em (string aSparam);
int GetOrderNumber ()
{return m _OrderNumber; }; // Número da
sequência de ordem ordinal GetOrderName () {return m_OrderName; }; // Nome do pedido
datetime GetOrderOpenTime () {return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Hora de abrir um pedido
double GetOrderOpenPrice () {return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Preço de abertura
int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints ()
{return m _OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Take Profit Price
double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Preço Take Profit
double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit () {return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Preço Take Profit
int GetOrderStopLossPoints () {return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Price Stop Loss
double GetOrderStopLossPrice () {return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Preço Stop Loss
double GetOrderStopLossProfit () {return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Preço Stop Loss
double GetOrderLots ()
{return m _OrderLots; }; // Valor do lote
int GetOrderType () {return m_OrderType; }; // Tipo de pedido
ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState () {return m_OrderState; }; //
String de status de pedido GetOrderAWSymbol () {return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Símbolo de média
duplo GetOrderAWPrice () {return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Averaging price
double GetOrderProfit () {return m_OrderProfit; }
void SetOrderAWPrice (double aPrice)
{m _OrderAweragePrice = aPrice; }; // Preço médio
void OrderCreate (int aType); // Cria uma ordem
void OrderDrag (int fX, int fY); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
void OrderKill (); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
void OrderKlik (); // Movendo a ordem com suas mãos
void OrderEdit (string aSparam);
};
AGRADECIMENTOS SEPARADOS PARA A OPORTUNIDADE DE AJUSTAR O STILIZADOR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Right, this new stylist has eliminated the old style and messed up all my code.
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.
I'll test it tomorrow, because on 2124 scalper gives a strange compilation error. And the window in the editor still can't scroll with the wheel (( I'll try to change the mouse tomorrow.
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.
Andrey Barinov, 2019.08.30 19:23
Which of the new styler types corresponds to the old styler (MT4 1170 / MT5 2093)?
Can we please add MetaQuotes Old?
Very much needed.
Thank you.
Have they added another codestyle to the styler? I tried it, formatted it in the old style, which I'm not comfortable with, I didn't see a choice. Build 2129.