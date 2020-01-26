MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 4

The Optimisation and Optimisation schedule tabs are not updated until the end of the optimisation unless the tabs are switched. If this is done on purpose, to save time, it is a penny saving. You can refresh every N seconds, for example.

And if you are going to update interface, solve long-standing nuisance with column width in tables. When auto-width is disabled, column width in all tabs is not saved between restarts, you have to move everything manually. Strategy Tester (Journal), Tools (Expert Advisors, Journal), Market Watch.

And the width of the columns in the alerts is not adjustable at all.

 
Edgar:

Optimisation and Optimisation schedule tabs don't update until the end of optimisation

I've noticed that it depends... But I don't know why. Removed ATR calculation from Expert Advisor, left only PSAR - Optimization graph is updated. Optimization tab - no. Depends on load (free clocks)? It should be updated at intervals, not in free strokes.

 

Why doesn't the update say "no optimizations" when compiling?

This was the case before the update

 

Vladimir Pastushak:

2124 estilista estilo baja MetaQuotes

Antes de estilizar

public:
                     CVirtualOrders ();
   void Clique em (string aSparam);

   int GetOrderNumber () {return m_OrderNumber; }; // Número da
   sequência de ordem ordinal GetOrderName () {return m_OrderName; }; // Nome do pedido
   datetime GetOrderOpenTime () {return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Hora de abrir um pedido
   double GetOrderOpenPrice () {return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Preço de abertura

   int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Take Profit Price
   double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Preço Take Profit
   double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit () {return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Preço Take Profit    
   int GetOrderStopLossPoints () {return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Price Stop Loss
   double GetOrderStopLossPrice () {return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Preço Stop Loss
   double GetOrderStopLossProfit () {return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Preço Stop Loss

   double GetOrderLots () {return m_OrderLots; }; // Valor do lote
   int GetOrderType () {return m_OrderType; }; // Tipo de pedido
   ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState () {return m_OrderState; }; //
   String de status de pedido GetOrderAWSymbol () {return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Símbolo de média
   duplo GetOrderAWPrice () {return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Averaging price
   double GetOrderProfit () {return m_OrderProfit; }

   void SetOrderAWPrice (double aPrice) {m_OrderAweragePrice = aPrice; }; // Preço da média

   void OrderCreate (int aType); // Cria um pedido
   void OrderDrag (int fX, int fY); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
   void OrderKill (); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
   void OrderKlik (); // Movendo a ordem com suas mãos   
   void OrderEdit (string aSparam);



Depois

public:
                     CVirtualOrders ();
   void Clique em (string aSparam);

   int GetOrderNumber ()
      {return m _OrderNumber; }; // Número da
   sequência de ordem ordinal GetOrderName () {return m_OrderName; }; // Nome do pedido
   datetime GetOrderOpenTime () {return m_OrderOpenTime; }; // Hora de abrir um pedido
   double GetOrderOpenPrice () {return m_OrderOpenPrice; }; // Preço de abertura

   int GetOrderTakeProfitPoints ()
      {return m _OrderTakeProfitPoints; } // Take Profit Price
   double GetOrderTakeProfitPrice () {return m_OrderTakeProfitPrice; } // Preço Take Profit
   double GetOrderTakeProfitProfit () {return m_OrderTakeProfitProfit; } // Preço Take Profit
   int GetOrderStopLossPoints () {return m_OrderStopLossPoints; } // Price Stop Loss
   double GetOrderStopLossPrice () {return m_OrderStopLossPrice; } // Preço Stop Loss
   double GetOrderStopLossProfit () {return m_OrderStopLossProfit; } // Preço Stop Loss

   double GetOrderLots ()
      {return m _OrderLots; }; // Valor do lote
   int GetOrderType () {return m_OrderType; }; // Tipo de pedido
   ENUM_STATE_ORDER GetOrderState () {return m_OrderState; }; //
   String de status de pedido GetOrderAWSymbol () {return m_OrderAwerageSymbol; }; // Símbolo de média
   duplo GetOrderAWPrice () {return m_OrderAweragePrice; }; // Averaging price
   double GetOrderProfit () {return m_OrderProfit; }

   void SetOrderAWPrice (double aPrice)
      {m _OrderAweragePrice = aPrice; }; // Preço médio

   void OrderCreate (int aType); // Cria uma ordem
   void OrderDrag (int fX, int fY); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
   void OrderKill (); // Mova o pedido com suas mãos
   void OrderKlik (); // Movendo a ordem com suas mãos
   void OrderEdit (string aSparam);

  };



AGRADECIMENTOS SEPARADOS PARA A OPORTUNIDADE DE AJUSTAR O STILIZADOR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Right, this new stylist has eliminated the old style and messed up all my code.
 
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is now available.
 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 beginners".
 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.

I'll test it tomorrow, because on 2124 scalper gives a strange compilation error. And the window in the editor still can't scroll with the wheel (( I'll try to change the mouse tomorrow.

MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Beta testing MetaTrader 4 build 1194

Andrey Barinov, 2019.08.30 19:23

Which of the new styler types corresponds to the old styler (MT4 1170 / MT5 2093)?

Can we please add MetaQuotes Old?

Very much needed.

Thank you.


 
Andrey Barinov:

Have they added another codestyle to the styler? I tried it, formatted it in the old style, which I'm not comfortable with, I didn't see a choice. Build 2129.

int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
