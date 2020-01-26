MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here is an example from the helpConditional if-else statement(old styler)
This is an outdated example of formatting. We wouldn't write it that way now.
This is an outdated example of formatting. We wouldn't write it that way now.
OK. But is it possible to return the old style to the style set? Like calling it "MetaQuotes Old"? I've been used to it for ten years. And now I look in the book and see a fig - I don't understand which branching goes where at all.
And there have been at least a few requests on the forum to return the old formatting style.
OK. But is it possible to return the old style to the style set? Like calling it "MetaQuotes Old"? I've been used to it for ten years. And now I look in the book and see a fig - I don't understand which branching goes where at all.
And on the forum there were at least a few requests to return the old formatting style.
Unfortunately, no. Use curly brackets for visual grouping of complex conditions, please.
We have a brand new engine.
This error occurs when working with projects - if the value of the property specified in the source code conflicts with the value in the project settings.
Thank you
Unfortunately, no. Use curly brackets to visually group complex conditions, please.
We have an entirely new engine.
This new "feature" is completely useless. You've made EVERYTHING change years of practice. This is just unbelievable.
Jokes aside ?
Build 2136, but this error has been going on for half a year.
In general, after starting the terminal, try to run the script (double-click in the Navigator window or right-click - Add to chart) and NOT THIS script runs! It runs most often.
This behavior happens sometimes: when I launch the terminal, the right script is launched, or when I launch the terminal, the wrong script is launched after clicking on it.
This is still a beta, we will change the tester interfaces many times yet.
In this and similar lists, the option to remove a member from the list is severely lacking.
Hover over the name to bring up a cross to remove it from the list.
For example, I don't need Moving Average in the list, as well as many other things. It is convenient to work when there is no rubbish on the screen (lists).
Hello.
The MT5 multicurrency test has been done. Ok. When will the test of multiple EAs on one account be available? In real life, traders often use several EAs in one account at the same time, and it would be nice to have the possibility of such a test.
I want to use only one EA on my account, and it would be good to have one on my account.
Multicurrency MT5:
Problem, chart data is not synchronized by time of the bars. If some symbol is missing bars, the test will be wrong. The more we go back in history the more error of missing bars will appear.
Journal of tester says something like synchronized if we use real tick but that must be something else. Above errors remain.
The error will remain:
Multicurrency MT5:
The problem is that the chart data is not synchronized by bar time. If any symbol is missing, the test will not be correct. The more we go back in history, the more errors will appear in the missing bars.
The tester's log says something like synchronisation if we use a real tick, but it must be something else. The above errors remain.