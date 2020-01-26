MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 10
A reminder that there is a bug with the string buffer:The function from the DLL can be anything.
Thank you for your message.
Fixed in MT5
Unfortunately, no. Use curly braces to visually group complex terms, please.
We have a completely new engine.
I have been using the old Metaquotes style for years. Will I have to change all my EAs?
By the way, I noticed that there is a new Custom item in the "Indicators" menu (it is now grey and inactive)
The Expert Advisor uses two timeframes - current and specified. Therefore, we have two tabs in the tester, but they can only be opened one by one:
Please: Is it possible to place these two tabs side by side? Approximately like this:
These custom indicators were there before and they are active now (I won't give a screenshot, take your word for it).And the new items are Replenishment and Withdrawal (still greyed out) in the File menu.
MT5 build 2155
strategy tester bug
missing symbols
translate:
MT5 build 2155
translate:
More strange:
If I login to metaquotes demo the symbols show.
If I login to my live account (ICM) the symbols do not show.
I have a program that runs optimisation through ini files in a third-party way, but it doesn't work anymore.
Maybe the file structure has changed?
Problems started after upgrade to version 2170
I understand there are now separate configuration files for the strategy tester, hence a number of questions:
1. Is it still possible to set this file when starting the terminal from the outside?
2. Is the terminal shutdown at the end of testing/optimization still available?
3. Is the file structure saved and where can it be viewed?
4. Do I now always need to combine robot start and optimizer start parameters in the same file ?