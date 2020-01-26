MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester - page 10

Roffild:

A reminder that there is a bug with the string buffer:

The function from the DLL can be anything.

Thank you for your message.

Fixed in MT5

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Unfortunately, no. Use curly braces to visually group complex terms, please.

We have a completely new engine.

I have been using the old Metaquotes style for years. Will I have to change all my EAs?

 

By the way, I noticed that there is a new Custom item in the "Indicators" menu (it is now grey and inactive)

The "Indicators" menu has a new item Custom

 

The Expert Advisor uses two timeframes - current and specified. Therefore, we have two tabs in the tester, but they can only be opened one by one:


Please: Is it possible to place these two tabs side by side? Approximately like this:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

By the way, I noticed that there is a new item Custom in "Indicators" menu (it is grey and inactive now)


These custom indicators were there before and they are active now (I won't give a screenshot, take your word for it).

And the new items are Replenishment and Withdrawal (still greyed out) in the File menu.
 

MT5 build 2155

strategy tester bug

missing symbols

More strange:

If I login to metaquotes demo the symbols show.

If I login to my live account (ICM) the symbols do not show.

More strange:
If I login to the metaquotes demo, the symbols do show.
If I login into my live account (ICM), the symbols do not show.
 
In the new version of the terminal, does running the tester through ini files work as described in this manual?

I have a program that runs optimisation through ini files in a third-party way, but it doesn't work anymore.
Maybe the file structure has changed?

Problems started after upgrade to version 2170
По завершении установки в меню "Пуск" создается группа программ торговой платформы, а на рабочем столе дополнительно помещается ярлык программы. Используйте их для запуска. Нельзя запускать одновременно две копии платформы из одной директории. Чтобы одновременно запустить несколько копий, установите соответствующее количество программ в разные...
 

I understand there are now separate configuration files for the strategy tester, hence a number of questions:
1. Is it still possible to set this file when starting the terminal from the outside?
2. Is the terminal shutdown at the end of testing/optimization still available?
3. Is the file structure saved and where can it be viewed?
4. Do I now always need to combine robot start and optimizer start parameters in the same file ?

 
Where can we find out how to set up the optimiser/tester to run automatically through the console like it did before?
