A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Taking into account the dividends.
Yes, Dimitri did not put in a dividend
Are the fees taken into account? If so, are they only for entry or also for exit (full circle)?
Yes, all commissions for a full round are included :)
***
Yes, that's right.
And like this all the time ;)
It's a pity that MT5 doesn't have collapses!
The only risk is if they don't abolish the dividends.
This is not "lousy FOREX" but a leading company in Russia (Sberbank), no longer cancelled, not even reduced, only increased (which is also unbelievable).
Have you been graphing? A candlestick chart or a potick chart? To estimate maximum returns and how long do they last?
Added:
Yes, I can see a candlestick chart from Dimitri. More of a candlemaking interest... i.e. with max/min yield per candle displayed
Have you been graphing? A candlestick chart or a potick chart? To estimate maximum returns and how long do they last?
Added:
Yes, I can see a candlestick chart from Dimitri. More of a candlemaking interest... I.e. with a display of max/min return per candle
It's my indicator, I've posted the source code somewhere but I don't remember where... :)
This is my indicator, I've posted the source code somewhere here, but I don't remember where... :)
You only have it on ticks, in real time, right?
You only have it on ticks, in real time, right?
Yes, in real time, but it's not hard to redo...
Added by
But honestly, what's there to analyse not in real time?
Prices change, dividends are paid at different times, and they vary in size.