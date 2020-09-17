A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can you elaborate on what you will do if the 6 Futures does not pay out the divi? What will you do with the stock? Will you buy 9 futures? Will you go on an expiry in 6 futures?
I forgot (at VTB-6.20).
There is also option 3, if the stock has fallen in value.
Consequently, there is a profit on the sold futures,
we sell the futures.
We wait for dividends, receive them, and then sell the shares a week later.
Forgot (at VTB-6.20).
There is also option 3, if the stock has fallen in value.
Consequently, there is a profit on sold futures,
we sell the futures.
We wait for the dividends, we get them and in a week we sell the shares.
But why wait for the dividends, if the stock will fall by the dividend amount anyway, and we want to get rid of it anyway (there is no hedge anyway)?
And why wait for the dividend if the stock will fall by the amount of the dividend afterwards anyway, and we want to get rid of it anyway (there is no hedge already, after all)?
As a rule, once a stock has fallen after a dividend, it will rebound in about a week.
As a rule, after a stock drops after a dividend, it will rebound in about a week.
Then you just have to buy them after the dividend. There is no longer a hedge anyway, so there is risk, and it is a different strategy altogether.
Then you just have to buy them after the dividend. There is no hedge anyway, so there is a risk, and it is a different strategy.
That's what I'm talking about. Why wait for the dividend... is not clear.
That's what I'm talking about. Why wait for the dividend... isn't clear.
It's very simple.
Shares are not perishable goods - they lie around and pay dividends.
You buy it and keep it as long as you like. I am not limited by time.
And this variant is "as an extreme case", because the shares were not bought at their peak.
Plus VTB gives privileges to holders of more than 1.5mln shares.
Trading on the stock exchange is first of all investment, not scalper trading.
Do you want to make money? Then learn to count and wait.
It's very simple.
Do you want to make money? Then learn to count and wait.
All these perks are good and great, of course, but we're talking about a specific strategy. A hedging strategy. Freezing your money for an indefinite period of time in stocks is an investment. Which involves risks. You can make money in different ways - I don't argue. But this is a completely different topic.
About an extreme case - got it, thanks.
Added:
Regarding time constraints: you calculate the annual interest on your Div. Hunter strategy. If you become an investor in VTB shares (or any other), you can no longer predict the annual return. And whether it will happen at all (even taking dividends into account).
All these perks are all well and good, of course, but we are talking about a specific strategy. A hedging strategy. Freezing money indefinitely in stocks is an investment. Which involves risks. You can make money in different ways - I don't argue. But this is a completely different topic.
About an extreme case - got it, thanks.
Added:
Regarding time constraints: you calculate the annual interest on your Div. Hunter strategy. If you become an investor in VTB shares (or any other), you can no longer predict the annual return. And whether it will happen at all (even taking dividends into account).
You asked what can be done, I answered.
Went through all the options that I think are possible.
I will wait for an expiry if no dividends fall out on 6 futures.
You asked what can be done, I told you.
Thanks again for sharing your experiences. I just assumed that the conversation would be about options within the div. hunter.
Thanks again for sharing your experiences. Just assumed the conversation would be about options within the div. hunter.
Ok