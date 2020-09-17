A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 24
I have never experienced a refusal, for example in forex, no price, no connection with the server and other tricks of the trickery is the norm, there are no such problems in the stock market.
I mean on a grown-up stock market, when your shares are properly in the register of shareholders, you are listed - if you were in the stock before the cut-off date, the firm that sold your shares has your details as a shareholder and you can even take part in shareholder meetings.
You don't sell a stake of, say, 51% of all the company's shares - it's no problem to go short :-)
Here the strategy simply means that you do not have this security, otherwise there is no point in selling it - it is logical to receive dividends.
And if the stock does not exist in the portfolio, then it would be correct to take it short before the cut-off and obtain an income comparable to the dividends.
However, for example, I would be wary of shorting Uber, which is a very liquid security - the most liquid in the market - and it is not certain that it will fail at the cut-off.
And even more
And even more
Let's wait for 25%)
Let's wait until 25%)
Maybe we will.
And it's not clear what's going on at all.
Sber has announced that the dividend will be 18.7 roubles/share in July (9 futures) and it is as if the market
knows nothing and trades dividends of just over 6,5
Added
If there had been an expected carryover to 12 futures then it would have had a higher dividend, but it also has 6.5
That doesn't make any sense.
Most likely the traders are afraid that the dividend will carry over and some traders have hedged with the 12 futures,
But this is very unprofitable (another 3 months of freezing funds)
Added
Looked at the sales volumes of 12 futures - just none (green chart)...
Doesn't make sense.
Sber announced that the dividend would be 18.7rub/share in July (9 futures)
Slightly wrong. A shareholder agreement has been signed between Sber, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank to direct at least 50% of IFRS profits to dividends ( subject to the limits set by Sberbank's dividend policy).
But in order to pay the dividend, it needs to be approved at the AGM (16.06). As a rule, the AGM is analogous to our State Duma, i.e. the decision will be "as they say". But "as they say" is the question, because there is a theme of demanding that Sberbank return the subordinate loan to the treasury. In this case, the government does not really need the dividends, with all the ensuing consequences.
Well, they might just pay out half and half by the end of the year, just as you ponder. All in all, it's all in the high risk zone for now.
Well, they could bluntly pay out half and half by the end of the year, just as you are pondering.
If that were the case, SBER-12.20 sales volumes would be big, and they just aren't.
And don't forget that the tax (if all the ordinary shares (21,586,648,000) are in hand) would be R54.47bn.
And all is not well with cash in the state...
Where does this conclusion come from????
Where is this conclusion coming from????
It's "money for fish" again!
Apparently it will be clear on June 16.
If that were the case, SBER-12.20 sales volumes would be high, and they just aren't.
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/5ec3ae359a794701dbf90275
So much for the answer. Apparently "as they say" turned out to be such that they couldn't even make it to GOSA.