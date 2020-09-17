A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 27

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

An electric pole arcing, is that the kind of wind that was blowing?

it's a pole

 

On Saturday, the roof was completely finished


 
prostotrader:

Saturday, the roof is completely finished.

It's beautiful, I can't tell you anything.

I'm particularly impressed with the place!, but it's a bit disconcerting that there must be a lot of mosquitoes?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's beautiful, you can't say anything about it.

I'm particularly impressed with the place!, but it's a bit disconcerting that there must be a lot of mosquitoes?

Yeah, I've been looking for a place that wouldn't hear cars for 3 years.

And still found 64 km. on the New Riga, and a good plot of 20.08 hectares.

A lot of mosquitoes everywhere :)

And then it's not a forest, it's a wooded area.

 
prostotrader:

Yeah, I've been looking for a place that wouldn't hear any cars for 3 years.

And still found 64 km. on the New Riga, and a good plot of 20.08 acres.

A lot of mosquitoes everywhere :)

And then it's not a forest, it's a wooded area.

What a great trading result!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Great trading results!

Trying....

1...2021222324252627
New comment