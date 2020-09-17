A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 19

New comment
 

Sber is "handsome"!

Interest on the deposit in Sber itself....


 
prostotrader:

Sber is "handsome"!

Interest on the deposit in Sber itself....


I wish I knew what it was called.

 
diman1982:

I'd know it's called...

:) 14.3% isn't bad either

And it looks like the divas will still fall on 6 futures... :)
 
prostotrader:

:) 14.3% isn't bad either.

And it looks like divs will still fall on VTB 6 futures... :

I'm talking about me. I'm a little more modest.

But you're right. You have more experience.)

What makes you think that?

 
diman1982:

I'm talking about me. I'm more modest.

But you're right. You have more experience.)

What makes you say that about the WTB?

Yeah, the expected dividends are too low.


 
https://www.sberbank.com/ru/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-shareholders-meeting/annual-meeting-2020
«Сбербанк» - Годовое Общее собрание акционеров Сбербанка
  • www.sberbank.com
Решения Общего собрания акционеров и итоги голосования, согласно Уставу, доводятся до сведения акционеров в виде отчета об итогах голосования не позднее 4-х рабочих дней после даты собрания. Принятые решения также размещаются в виде протокола Общего собрания акционеров на сайте банка.
 
https://www.interfax.ru/business/704167
ВТБ по рекомендации ЦБ отказался от проведения 3 июня годового собрания акционеров
ВТБ по рекомендации ЦБ отказался от проведения 3 июня годового собрания акционеров
  • 2020.04.14
  • Интерфакс
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 14 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Наблюдательный совет ВТБ, руководствуясь рекомендациями ЦБ РФ, отменил ранее принятое решение о проведении годового общего собрания акционеров 3 июня 2020 года. "Даты годового общего собрания акционеров и составления списка лиц, имеющих право на участие в собрании, будут установлены отдельными решениями...
 
The cut-off is postponed.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
The cut-off has been postponed.

You hear a bell, you don't know where it is.

On Sber:

The dividend (18.7 RUB/share) and the closing time of the share register (16.07.2020) are defined and indicated in your own link.

"By its decision of 02 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Bank also determined:

  • 16 July 2020 as the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends for 2019 will be determined by resolution of the meeting."

On VTB:

Not yet clear.

 
prostotrader:

You hear a bell, you don't know where it is.

On Sber:

The dividend (18.7 RUB/share) and the closing time of the share register (16.07.2020) are defined and indicated in your own link.

"By its decision of 02 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Bank also determined:

  • 16 July 2020 as the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends for 2019 will be determined by resolution of the meeting."

On VTB:

Not clear yet.

And usually May...

1...12131415161718192021222324252627
New comment