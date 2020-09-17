A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sber is "handsome"!
Interest on the deposit in Sber itself....
Sber is "handsome"!
Interest on the deposit in Sber itself....
I wish I knew what it was called.
I'd know it's called...
:) 14.3% isn't bad eitherAnd it looks like the divas will still fall on 6 futures... :)
:) 14.3% isn't bad either.And it looks like divs will still fall on VTB 6 futures... :
I'm talking about me. I'm a little more modest.
But you're right. You have more experience.)
What makes you think that?
I'm talking about me. I'm more modest.
But you're right. You have more experience.)
What makes you say that about the WTB?
Yeah, the expected dividends are too low.
The cut-off has been postponed.
You hear a bell, you don't know where it is.
On Sber:
The dividend (18.7 RUB/share) and the closing time of the share register (16.07.2020) are defined and indicated in your own link.
"By its decision of 02 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Bank also determined:
On VTB:
Not yet clear.
You hear a bell, you don't know where it is.
On Sber:
The dividend (18.7 RUB/share) and the closing time of the share register (16.07.2020) are defined and indicated in your own link.
"By its decision of 02 April 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Bank also determined:
On VTB:
Not clear yet.
And usually May...