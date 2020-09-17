A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 8
0.64% reserve. Half a day's fall. Unless it's taken under divs. I haven't worked with Magnit, don't know when it has what.
I'm waiting for a good futures before I buy.
Guys, "turn on your head" about the EBS, if you sold the futures and the market went way up,
then the futures (in separate accounts) will have a margin call and you will be forced to close.
Well, as I said, "it's not the tail that leads the dog".
At the opening low was 3754 :)
Added
Let's calculate the "dirty" profit
Pr =(189637.94 - 24682.64) + (3754 - 3711.5) * 1000 = 507455.3 rubles.
Now I'm gaining positions again.
Guys, "turn on your head" about the EBS, if you sold futures, and the market went way up,
then on the futures (in separate accounts) you will have a margin call, and you will be forced to close.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
It is a strategy to go short. Usually before the cutoff, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY harvest
Volokola, 2019.07.01 10:52
Can you tell me where you can read about this from a broker?
Last year at opener on a single account I took a pose on the "whole" account as you said (BA + futures). The broker charged 14% p.a. for that. Maybe something has changed now.
I do not know what to do with them now.
I actually "fell" into this kind of interest.
https://smart-lab.ru/blog/419508.php
Don't dodge the question ))
Also interested in this question.
I didn't open EBS only because they don't allow futures there.
As far as I know, and it's spelled out in the opener, the margin is 10% during the session only. When you switch to a new session, the margin is charged in full, and if there is not enough margin, get a swap of 14% p.a. This is not shown in the terminal, but has the LC looked at the stats?
1. Everyone is allowed to trade on EBS.
2. Indeed, with a negative net account balance, the broker provides a leverage at 13.5% per annum.
So why bring it to negative balance?
3. 10% of GO is saved from session to session
1. Everyone can trade on the EBS.
2. Indeed, with a negative net account balance, the Broker provides leverage at 13.5% per annum.
So why bring it to negative balance?
3. 10% YoY is kept from session to session.
Thank you, I see.
Not ready to switch to EBS yet anyway, there are no options on EBS. Options are more interesting to me. )
I should add: it might not be 13.5% p.a., but more, depending on the type of account.
I have Investor+ (leverage 13.5 per annum),
but I don't use it yet.
3. 10% GO is maintained from session to session
i.e. for intraday trading only.
When a trade is rolled over to another day, commission ="Providing information on risk support for liquidity sufficiency" rate is equal to the rate for providing ruble liquidity in the IB market"
Or do you reopen the trade every day?
upd.
pulled up the old report for 2018. that's where the line goes:
"Broker fee for providing information on risk-supported liquidity sufficiency service = -351.81"
yes, at some point the whole position went into deficit:
"Broker's commission for providing information on risk support service for open position" = -95,20
Sergei, I've probably said it for the 100th time
EBS has EVERYTHING and so do the options!!!
And then, no one is forcing you :)
So you have EBS and EIS and you can set an order to buy (or sell) an option?
I don't trade options at the moment, but I phoned Opry and they said you really can't. :(