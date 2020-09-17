A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 13
I get it. Time must be saved. I value my time too. Introductory lecture and free tuition is over).
Thank you, I have read it. Again the question arises, why can't such a situation arise in the option you recommend? And at the end we should still get our profit (fixed at the moment of arbitration). But never mind, you don't have to answer... You will still need to check everything yourself.
Yes, see history, they often pay in 9 fuchkers repeatedly
Yes and it's not just dividends that play a role in this strategy.
The thing is that stocks trade to 18-40 and futures to 23-50
It's very common for a stock to end up trading and a futures to
the futures have fallen sharply. Since (according to the strategy) we sold the futures, therefore
we have a big cash surplus, so we buy all the futures we sold,
and then we sell the stock in the morning. After all, the futures price depends on the stock price :), not vice versa.
And then we gain positions again...
And if you take out the war margin and wait for expiry
14.5% p.a. (dividend declared - 18.7 roubles/share)
The market is recovering little by little (interest fell), I wish I had seen it sooner, I only gained a third of what I wanted
Is there enough liquidity? Or are you collecting on 1 contract at a time?
Both.
SBER-9.20 on 1 contract in the cup, that's why it takes a long time to accumulate.
Pricing ranges from 14.54 to 14.26%, but has started to fall hard on entry %
Could have bought at 14.85% but paca was exiting other positions to gain funds,
% of entry dropped a lot.... But I think 14.5% would work out + dividend 18.7 roubles/share (in the lot share programme)
Are commissions taken into account? If yes, is it only for entry or also for exit (full circle)?
it's strange mt counts differently ***
Given the divs.