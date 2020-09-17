A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Checked the deleted ones: no one has deleted anything.
Strange, there was a post, then it disappeared....
Strange, there was a post, then it disappeared....
Judging from the other forum, I can only assume that this post was deleted by one of the admins.
Checked in the deleted ones: no one has deleted anything.
Well, since no one deleted it, I'll repeat the post.
I bought a magnet + took some Sbera
Let's calculate "dirty" profit (without commissions of exchange and broker)
(3880000 - 3791000) + (857150-841750) = 104400 rubles.
And it's a guaranteed income (like salary).
If "will fall" dividends, plus (on 1000 shares) 166000 rubles.
Let's calculate "dirty" profit (without exchange and broker's commissions)
(3880000 - 3791000) + (857150-841750) = 104400 rubles.
And it's a guaranteed income (like salary).
If the dividends "fall", then plus (per 1000 shares) 166000 rubles.
And let's calculate how much is it in % of the depo. Only Magnit.
sum of involved funds = 3791000 + 1000*715 (GO futures) = 4506000rub.
the size of "dirty" profit = 3880000 - 3791000 = 89000 roubles or 1.97% for 85 days or 1.97/85*365 = 8.48% per annum
if we calculate taking into account tax = 89000*0.87=77430rub profit or 1.71% for 85 days or = 7.37% per annum (Just like OFZ)
and that's without taking into account broker's and exchange fees.
And let's calculate how much that is in % of the depo. Only Magnet.
the size of involved funds = 3791000 + 1000*715 (GO futures) = 4506000rub.
the size of "dirty" profit = 3880000 - 3791000 = 89000 roubles or 1.97% for 85 days or 1.97/85*365 = 8.48% per annum
if we calculate taking into account tax = 89000*0.87=77430rub profit or 1.71% for 85 days or = 7.37% per annum (Just like OFZ)
And that's without taking into account broker and exchange fees.
You are counting the GOs incorrectly,
GO is 10% (if you bought BA) of the initial GO of the seller, ie not 4506000,69232rubles.
Advantages of
1. Yes, not a wide ~7% APR net, but there is a chance of catching dividends.
Today, for example, with 83 days to expiry, the interest including all commissions is over 7% p.a.
2. No bank will give you 7% on a 3 month deposit
3. You can take your money back at any time.
4. The risk of this strategy is 0.
Name one disadvantage.
Stati, price hike on Magnet (~160rub)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/316605
could indicate that there will be dividends during the life of 9 futures,
not an insider :)....
3. You can get your money back at any time
Name one disadvantage.
Probably not at any time. Now, based on liquidation value, if you want to go into cash, you will get a minus.
However, certainly from what you show, 3 month returns are good (if you catch dividends). But you have to try it yourself to say for sure.
Stati, price hike on Magnet (~160rub)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/316605
could indicate that there will be dividends during the life of 9 futures,
not an insider :)....
Is there some kind of truffle somewhere? Or a guess? It's just that Magnit has already issued a record dividend (in terms of yield per share) recently. And you are already expecting the next one in three months...
Is there some kind of truffle somewhere? Or a guess? It's just that Magnit has recently issued a record dividend (in terms of earnings per share). And you're already expecting the next one in three months...
Yes, see history, they often pay in 9 futures repeatedly
Added
Yes and it's not just dividends that play a role in this strategy.
The thing is that stocks trade to 18-40 and futures to 23-50
It's very common for a stock to end up trading and a futures to
the futures have fallen sharply. Since (according to the strategy) we sold the futures, therefore
we have a big cash surplus, so we buy all the futures we sold,
and then we sell the stock in the morning. After all, the futures price depends on the stock price :), not vice versa.
And then we gain positions again...
Probably not any of them after all. Right now, based on liquidation value, if you want to cash out, you will get a minus.
If the position has been "idle" for 3-4 days, there will be no minus, it will be 0