is it possible to get different $ amount in losses if you always trade the same lot with same stop loss?
hi all
i always thought that if you trade the same exact lot size together with the same exact stop loss in points, you should always lose the same amount of money, so i've done the simplest EA where it opens an order at market price on every new candle, fix lot of 0.1, stop loss of 50pips, no slippage allowed and fixed spread, backtested at open price
and the history of orders shows up like the below
looks like everything is fixed, but the losses are not the same through out all the orders (theres more orders below but they basically all differ from one an other, though by not much)
any idea if this is normal or what's causing the issue?
also I know it's MT4 but I think it's more of a general question rather than specifically mt4
Thanks in advance
L
im not sure, but i guess its from your brokers servers, i saw this in my orders too
No offence but your deposit has a certain currency, forex is trading currencies. The rates change! What do you expect?
If it is not exchange rate, it is slippage when using market orders.
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hi all
i always thought that if you trade the same exact lot size together with the same exact stop loss in points, you should always lose the same amount of money, so i've done the simplest EA where it opens an order at market price on every new candle, fix lot of 0.1, stop loss of 50pips, no slippage allowed and fixed spread, backtested at open price
and the history of orders shows up like the below
looks like everything is fixed, but the losses are not the same through out all the orders (theres more orders below but they basically all differ from one an other, though by not much)
any idea if this is normal or what's causing the issue?
also I know it's MT4 but I think it's more of a general question rather than specifically mt4
Thanks in advance
L