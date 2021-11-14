Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there some mechanism to be able to share a hundred custom characters with someone else?
History is easy to transfer - just copying the Custom folder. But the character specifications are unclear.
Is there some mechanism to be able to share a hundred custom characters with someone else?
History is easy to transfer - just copy the Custom folder. But the character specs are unclear.
I have to write custom script to upload/download them. I wouldn't wait for regular export/import.
A self-written upload/download script is called for. I wouldn't wait for a regular export/import script.
It takes a lot of effort, even though it seems simple at first glance. You need to know the correct sequence of setting symbol properties. Plus, there are troubles with quoting/trading sessions.
I.e. it takes a lot of work to debug and debug.
I'm having problems filling in the custom marks on the new chart. I am trying to create a new symbol chart with a different time.
But I always have problems filling in the marks in the currency symbol.
Here is the code:
I have attached the dependency file.
I am getting this error:
Please help me find the problem and what exactly I need to do to make it work properly.
The error means that I am not filling in the checkboxes on the structure. But if this is the case, how did the previous candles look perfect?
п
I'm having problems filling in the custom marks on the new chart. I am trying to create a new symbol chart with a different time.
But I always have problems filling in the marks in the currency symbol.
Here is the code:
I have attached the dependency file.
I am getting this error:
Please help me find the problem and what exactly I need to do to make it work properly.
The error means that I am not filling in the checkboxes on the structure. But if this is the case, how did the previous candles look perfect?
п
Please help me with my custom symbol code. I'm stuck on this and my client is getting angry.
Opened the terminal today, downloaded update 2994, MT5 rebooted. I see all the symbols are gone, including many custom symbols.
In the bases\Custom folder I still have history and ticks folders with .hc, .hcc, .tkc data files for custom symbols, how can I use them now?
Warning! Do I really need to re-create custom symbols, import history etc.??
Opened the terminal today, downloaded update 2994, MT5 rebooted. I see all the symbols are gone, including many custom symbols.
In the bases\Custom folder I still have history and ticks folders with .hc, .hcc, .tkc data files for custom symbols, how can I use them now?
Warning! Do I really need to re-create custom symbols, import history etc.?
You could try moving the Custom folder to another location and re-creating the symbols - specs, no history. Then quit the Terminal, copy back the Custom folder and start the Terminal. History should pick up.
Backup of json-character settings on Terminal side is called for. Accidental deletion or other nastiness - restore from backup.
You can try to move the Custom folder to another location and re-create the symbols - specs, no history. Then quit the Terminal, copy back the Custom folder and start the Terminal. History should pick up.
Backup of json-character settings on Terminal side is called for. Accidentally deleted or other nasty thing - restore from backup.
It worked. Thanks for the time saved!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Custom Sybmol: ERROR 5308
Dark Ride3r, 2021.06.24 09:55
I am trying to set SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN for a custom symbol but it returns ERROR 5308
I completely checked that the other parameters work fine, but only SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, for which I set it as double, returning
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PARAMETER_ERROR 5308
so I think this is an error in the system and needs to be reported so it can be fixed
This is the method I use to create the symbol and set the property: SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN for the custom symbol.