Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions.
Need to share an archive of custom characters with a user. Is there a way to do this?
Thought about transferring tkc files, but nothing can be done with them locally.
PCM export group.
Wrong ?
PCM
This mezzanine only saves the character settings. No history.
This is called a head-on solution by hand. It's easier to write MQL-script than to do it that way. A crutch, of course.
Synthetics eats up a lot of SSD disk resources when starting the terminal. If the SSD is slow, then the terminal start, if several synthetics are running, it can take 10 minutes.
I'm not talking about using HDD to launch a terminal with synthetics.
When I installed a fast disk (Samsung 970 Pro), all problems with launching the terminal and synthetics were over.
At the same time, about 12 Gb of RAM is used at the start of the terminal. I7-6700K processor.
Hello Alexey,
Good time.
How can I add more than one bar with the same time to the Custom symbols?
The help of the terminal says that this is not possible:https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments
However, there is a Utility/Advisor in the Market that allows to do this:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/29215?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Question: how is it implemented? I want to do something similar, only with a small filter like Renock.
From observations in the operation of this EA:
- It redraws the chart very often (the chart is constantly "blinking" on the monitor);
- Some timeseries access functions on it (most often iOpen() and iBars()) sometimes return zero data value;
- It constantly writes history files in the user profile of the terminal:
If anyone knows how this is implemented, let me know please)))
Question: how is this implemented? I want to do something similar, only with a small filter like Renock.
Perhaps the bar times are not a multiple of a minute there.
I wonder how that is? In seconds or milliseconds? But again, the reference to CustomRatesUpdate() and CustomRatesReplace() functions suggests thattheir open times should correspond to theM1 timeframe.I should try to put something less than a minute there.
And one more question, now that I remember aboutCustomRatesUpdate().
When I try to send toCustomRatesUpdate() an array with data of 10 000 bars (the same amount of elements) - nothing happens, the custom symbol is not built.
When I send history to this function through an array with only 1 bar (1 element) - the chart is displayed and I can see in the Symbols window that the bars are saved in the terminal history.
Is it some kind of a chip? Or maybe I do not understand something. For example, I need to convert the array to timeseries using the ArraySetAsSeries()function.