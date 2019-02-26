What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 23
Everyone thinks they're right.
that's the cost of forum communication -- self-delusion.
it's all the evils of forum communication -- self-delusion.
we won't agree :)
Having your own language and compiler is a very good move to implement a plan to take over the world. Incorporating some existing language would mean that the company would have to make an effort to educate its users about that language, which means popularising and promoting someone else's business (the language creators) and training people in an unclear area (for everyone and everything where that language is used). And your own language - here you can invest well in user training, good training will attract people, and they won't go anywhere... off the submarine.
What a load of nonsense. Whose business is c++, for example? It's a free standard, in the public domain. Compilers with free licenses. It's all being fleshed out with free libraries. How many altruists would write free libraries for a closed ICL to promote their business? Well, there are likely to be those who want to amuse their ego, but for me, for example, I don't feel like it. And in general, you don't even need to build anything (like lua in Kwik) - just give an api.
Having your own language and compiler is a very good move to implement a plan to take over the world.
The story of the Tower of Babel suggests otherwise - different languages prevent the implementation of grandiose, worldwide plans and this is more of a punishment than a blessing:)
The growth of an audience willing and able to learn the internal programming language will lead to an increase in the popularity of the platform and an understanding of its benefits in practice.
Finally, a sober understanding of reality. Thought no one here understood that.
It is "imposing" your own on the World - that makes the World see you, reckon with you, come to you and pay you. If you borrow someone else's, you will be another "nobody" in line.
Simple truths understood by people with a winner's psychology.
Peter, how many mills have you defeated already? A dragon I know was complaining about boredom and lack of heads to roll. Will you?
It is strange that people who talk about ARI forget that if there were no MQL, there would be no Market, no kodobase, and the ecosystem would be scarce because of the high demands of professional languages on the knowledge of simple grail seekers.
There would be much less people in the community, and therefore much less money they would bring to brokerage companies.
It turns out that one's own language is the basis for the development and prosperity of the ecosystem and the businesses in and around it.
Finally a sober understanding of reality. I thought no one here understood that.
It is "imposing" your own on the world that makes the world see you, reckon with you, come to you and pay. If you borrow someone else's, you will be another "nobody" in line.
Simple truths understood by people with a winner's psychology.