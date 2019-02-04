Strategies that work - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Two cars?
There'll be so many crossovers, you'll lose more on crossovers than you earn.
Maybe you'll figure it out now. There are more positive ones.
You'll get your 10 points everywhere.
Maybe you'll figure it out now. There are more positives out there.
If everything is clear with the stop, it is never clear how much profit to take - as it is a look into the future. That's the problem with the trading strategy at the intersection of the two iMAs.
If everything is clear with the stop, it is never clear how much profit to take - because it is a look into the future. That's the problem with the trading strategy at the intersection of two iMAs.
Opened for example 2 lots, passed 10 points and half ( 1 lot) is closed. The remaining half ( 1 lot) we put in a Buy. Or +1 lot and then set trailing stop-loss or move it manually.
And there is no problem. You're in the sweet spot. You're always in the black.
Problems are always in your head. ( heads up )
Not in your head, but in general.
You can even write an Owl and test it.
You have the grail on a silver platter.
Use it)))
The EA is only semi-automatic with a minimum set of 4 buttons. From the indicator you can Zig-Zag, but you can do it without if your eyes are already used to the charts.
I think that there can theoretically be many profitable strategies. But any strategy needs to be refined as close to the ideal as possible. No matter how many I have looked for, there have always been raw ones. At first it seems to please, and then it starts... In the end I chose one of the crudest, but approached it very broadly.
Opened for example 2 lots, passed 10 points and half ( 1 lot) close. The rest half (1 lot) we put in the BU. Or + 1 lot and set trailing or drag.And there is no problem. You're in the sweet spot. Always on the plus side.
I have very frequent problem with profits - I am 98% profitable and close with 40% profit. I do not want to place 10 pips and if I do I place 50 or more, but correction and exit occur frequently. Re-entry is 1 out of 100 cases.
I will revise my TS according to your recommendation, but mine has been working in profit
Opened for example 2 lots, passed 10 points and half ( 1 lot) close. The rest half (1 lot) we put in the BU. Or +1 lot and we set trailing or move it manually.
And there is no problem. You're in the sweet spot. You're always in the black.
Problems are always in your head. ( heads up )
Not in your head, but in general.
You can even write an Owl and test it.
You have the grail on a silver platter.
Use it))))
Check it. The approximate name of the Expert Advisor is "Intersection two iMAs and closing half".
I have a very frequent problem with profits, 98% of them are in profit, but in the end I close with 40% of profit. I do not want to take 10 pips, if I do I take 50 or more, but often corrections and exit occur. Re-enter in 1 out of 100 cases.
I may revise my forex brokerage system as recommended by you but my forex works in profit.
You may go for it. Again, the problems arise in the mind.
You have to take what you're given.
Checking. The approximate name of the EA is "Intersection two iMA Closing half" - on the intersection of two iMAs and closing half.
Please keep me posted. I am the author, after all)))
I have a very frequent problem with profits, 98% of them are in profit, but in the end I close with 40% of profit. I do not want to take 10 pips, if I do I take 50 or more, but often corrections and exit occur. Re-entry is 1 out of 100 cases.
I may revise my forex brokerage system as recommended by you but mine works in the black.
For instance I closed half of my trade and set the second half not to + 1 pip but to minus 6 pips. The probability that it won't kick out increases by 40%. Took me a long time to check.Even if it misses, it is still + 4 pips. Try it.
For example, you closed half of a trade, and the second half can be set not to + 1 pip, but to minus 6 pips. The probability that it will not fail, increases by about 40%. It took me a long time to check it.Even if I win, I'm still ahead by 4 pips. Try it.
The thing is that it's a time-consuming activity - pipsing. I allocate 3-5 minutes a day for market analysis, set alerts and mind my own business. Alert is working - then I control the chart for about 1-1.5 hours and look what price is doing on the level, after that I place orders at 2-5 pips and mind my own business. I may end up with 5-9pp loss or 50-150pp profit.
I can cover 10 losses with one profit, while dedicating a minimum amount of time to trading