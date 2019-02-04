Strategies that work - page 12
It's better to trade on M1 on 2 wagons.
What is important is the principle itself. And whoever wants to trade on it adjusts it to his own needs.
What makes you think this TC is secret? Bad mood? I have no problem uploading the archive here with all the data, just haven't had time to figure out if it's allowed or not, don't want to break local rules.
It's more like you buried it on yourself, I was just using an extension of the context.
Everyone is different. That's okay.
Why just criticize for nothing. Criticism is not particularly constructive, I think.
Half the kodobase is made up of his work. Just off the top of my head, of course.
The man did. He was interested in a quick fix of his proposed ideas.
This is what "kodobaza" writes.
So studysuch creativity. Study it?
The rules do not prohibit it. Only decompiles cannot be posted.
That is the main problem, that because of this mass it is impossible to find something normal and learn something new.
It is indeed a problem. I once even asked the site developers to make it possible to filter by author when subscribing to code base updates. And while there is no such thing I don't even look at updates...
For me, any code is a dark forest. As they say nowadays, it's not my thing.
That's why I cannot appreciate neither the complexity of the code, nor its readability.
I started studying it about five years ago. It lasted me a week. Then my enthusiasm waned.
I am a user. For me, the main thing is the result.
If the code is crooked but the EA is working according to the strategy, it is better for me than if the code is written according to all the rules but the EA is not working according to the strategy and does not work as it should.
I don't disagree, since you are writing it means there is something wrong with Vladimir's code. It is probably difficult to understand, but within the scope of this thread that fact is irrelevant.
But anyway, that's off topic.
Vladimir has not withstood the criticism - he left the battlefield. But it's not the first time, it happened in previous threads. There were numerous discussions of his codes, but Vladimir got exactly "0" from all criticism, that's all I watched.
He works for the sake of rating, any his "code" immediately takes a kodobaza, but it can simply be posted in a branch discussion, which, however codes and place, as he wrote it on the branch motive, but if you put a branch, it will not be credited rating.
All right, let's continue discussion of working strategies.
Mine or so, in general?)))
Any profitable one, yours seems to have been discussed, took the idea under scrutiny for the exits.