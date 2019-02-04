Strategies that work - page 7
Yes, the topic is fine, but this should be discussed on the forum of traders, not salesmen and programmers.
The name of this forum is actually: Automated Trading Systems Trader's Forum. (title)
Algo-traders, which are completely different categories. It's like comparing a racing driver to a cyclist. And the name does not always correspond to the contents of the box.
Here's the simplest TS for you. When you cross the red blue one, it's either buy or sell.
And you get your own points and don't bother with the cramming.
Open at the market opening on Monday in the opposite direction to the gap (if there is one).
There are very few real gaps, a couple of a year. What is usually mistaken for gaps is an overnight widening of the spread (and the charts only show the Bid, so you can see the "gap").
And on such gaps they write EAs, then run them in the tester and get tester gaals.
There will be so many crossings that you will lose more on the crossings than you will earn.
The most important thing is not where to discuss it, although here it is quite appropriate, but whether a person is ready to discuss it. Until you understand that trading Forex requires the most serious attitude, you will continue to waste your time and money. I mean any person. And the topic is the right one. You need a good trading strategy and a trading system. Separate advisors, indicators or other components will not be very useful.
The Expert Advisor is only semi-automatic with a minimum set - 4 buttons. The Zig-Zag indicator can be used, but you can do without it if your eyes are already used to the charts.
The traders' forum is such a mess...