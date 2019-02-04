Strategies that work - page 9

Vitaly Muzichenko:

The point is that it's a time-consuming activity, pipsing. I allocate 3-5 minutes a day for market analysis, set alerts and go about my business. If alert is working - then I control the chart for about 1-5 hours and look what price does on the level, after that I place orders at 2-5 pips and mind my own business. I may end up with 5-9 pips loss or 50-150 pips profit.

I may compensate for 10 losses with one profit and spend minimum time in trading.

In the end what do you get in a month. What is the profit percentage? If it is not a secret.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Just keep me in the loop, please. I am, after all, the author)))

The link to the strategy will be added to the description:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                           Multicurrency two iMA Closing half.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.000"
#property description "Idea: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/301017/page8#comment_10411644"
//---
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  


 

I am certainly not claiming that this TS is ideal. I trade on a different one myself.

But some of it is also taken from this one.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Profitable trades are ~30%. In a month about 8-10%.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is probably considered to be the norm. It looks like a paltry low to me. I beg your pardon.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It's a pity there isn't a button on the forum to like the posts. )

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I may be dumb, Where will the EA be available. On the fingers if possible.

And when?

 
Boris Gulikov:

Who decided to get pinned to death)))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

You can see it on KodoBase - we can discuss it there too. As for when: well, if I go on a robotics binge, it's tonight.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

There's one contender. The one who puts his work into KodoBase.

Without further ado.
