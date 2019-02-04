Strategies that work - page 28
fast moving average
Well, if with the trend indicator with a large averaging period is clear, then over the"find a correction against the trend in the market and open a deal at the end of this correction in the direction of the trend. "We need to think and discuss.
This is the dilemma of the century to determine programmatically, not everyone can determine visually.
If it were possible to determine, then everyone would be fabulously rich :)
Probably there is a solution, but who knows it is unlikely to share it.
:-)
We can also discuss it collectively...
The trend is determined by MA208 on TF M15 (the main working TF) If the price is below MA208 - deals only in sell, above - only buy.
In general the logic is the direction of price on this TF is determined by МА13. МА13 is directed upwards, it means the movement in this timeframe is up.
МА208 on М15 is МА13 on H4. 15*4 = 52 (МА52 is the direction of movement at H1) 15*4*4 = 208 (МА 208 is the direction of movement at H4 = trend direction)
Deals are opened with a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order at the breakdown of max/minimumof a sar candle- a candle obtained by crossing the price with the parabolic sar-2 indicator (see attached).
We'll make it ourselves collegially. That is all. Let us go on and look ... :-)
So here's the gist of it.
In order for a sar candle to be working, it must be:
1. an impulse in the direction of the trend or in the direction of a possible trend reversal.
2. Correction (correction should be held on depth - not less than 23.6% of the impulse, the time - not less than 50% of the impulse +-2 bars, the readings of stochastics - must cross the levels of 20-80.
3. respectively, the bar candle itself. ( There are also some more conditions for МАscale).
If you want to convert it to code - contact me in воспринима воспринима, we will discuss. In principle, realistic, I think. But certainly not easy.
Gentlemen, please advise the option of formalising the up/down movement of a tick chart (flow)... (extreme 10-20 ticks) - as BEST for completeness of understanding - compare neighbouring ticks, first and third, fourth tick... etc.
Or just MA? There is a graph of movement, initially, of a tick flow for approximately 100 ticks, I am interested in the presence of upward or downward curvature on the right, and how this curvature can be better defined, based on what conditions and by what criteria. (it is clear that there is a rounding somewhere in any case...)