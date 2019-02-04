Strategies that work - page 4
I recommend learning from Paul Tudor Jones
Hello. Who can advise a good strategy?
She is worth her weight in gold, only scammers will offer her topics
The person asked a specific question. He needs specific advice.
Go to investing.com, there are a lot of vanguards in the chat room, oil, Sber...
By the way, why do you have a rating of 5 ? Even though you registered in October 16?
You can check: take as a gap minimum N pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips), Take profit 50 pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips).
All in all, it's like this from 2000 to Now. 50 stop is not enough (here I put 100), the gap is pure low-open 3 pips. If you adjust it will be better, of course.
A miserable understanding of the subject...
Risk management is MM ( money management ) and is essentially pure arithmetic...
Strategy is primarily an idea ... i.e. solving the problem of profitable trading at the level of invention ...
MM is a MUST part of any strategy, but not every strategy is profitable...
Oh well. It turns out that the gap may be considered differently and there are also "pure" and "not pure" points. And then there is the current timeframe and the timeframe in which to watch the gap.
Here on D1, we always need to look at it. Net means from the extremum to the opening, not from the closing to the opening.
If working on D1 it is not convenient to follow: trailing is useless, and working on every tick is bad. Gaps are better checked using two schemes:
The working TF and the TF on which the Expert Advisor is running are not always the same :)I agree about the schemes, I just made the quickest estimation.