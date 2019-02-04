Strategies that work - page 3
The main thing is not to get it wrong, when the Eurobucks goes up, you have to buy it ! Otherwise, some particularly clever ones sell for some reason, and then complain that "the strategy doesn't work" ...
Does this strategy work on other pairs?
Yeah, you make it sound like you're handing out insider information around the corner :D
Hello. Who can advise a good strategy?
If you haven't got into this quagmire yet, delete the terminals, forget all the DCs. And live a life of enjoyment.
And if you can't let go, then...
Until you find your strategy.
Open at the market opening on Monday in the opposite direction to the gap (if there is one).
I would argue about gaps. I have done research on 1,000 stocks and the result is 50/50.
I'm talking about forex, not stocks. I did the research myself - it worked on most pairs.Not a grail, of course, but grails are not handed out publicly (besides, I don't have any)...
You can check: take N pips as a gap minimum (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips), Take profit 50 pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips).
Hello. Who can advise a good strategy
What is your definition of "good strategy"...?
And what is behind "advice"... : buy cheap or get it for free... or buy expensive but a rarity...?
And trading profitable strategies are handed out everywhere, even grannies on the bench in the yard =D
All the grannies are complaining about retirement and everyone has a stash, where from? right, trading...