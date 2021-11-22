Troubled by the error there are no trading operations - page 12
riddles ;)
It's not that the tests are weird, it's the basic logic that's wrong. What kind of riddles are they?
If there was no margin for the opening, the closing will not be taken into account. OrderSelect will not work further.
I'm afraid to see what's there "in the main robot, which is 100%, even 100500 working on demo and real".
I've been tinkering with this code for a week now!!! Removed anything that could cause an error or prevent a trade from opening. Let me send you the source code and see for yourself what's wrong. I am sure that nothing should interfere.
Even a simple EA may creaky check. There was one pass, if you remember, where there were no trades on two pairs.
They're giving you whatever you want.
At the very least, the trading conditions would have been described in the report,
or is that easier to guess, I don't know.
Yes there is, I see everything
The only thing that prevents you from putting the right code - the tester swallows it wholeI've basically already told you - count the number of trades first, not look at the tickets, but you're missing the point ...
it turns out that there were no trades in NZD or GBP
Hmm, interesting
because everything works in Andrew's tester.
In the tester, everything works on all pairs. Input parameters, which create conditions for entry(I mean big, main EA), which at some values would make it impossible to open trade, I simply removed from external ones and set them constant value. This was the first step. Then I have removed all conditions to open transaction, except for the simplest ones, to avoid creation of one deal after another. However, the code still fails to pass the check.
What should I do? Write a naked Expert Advisor without any conditions, like that simple one, to pass the validation?
There is no need to try to get trades on each of the tested symbols.
You need to handle their opening errors correctly.
It does not matter whether there are deals made in any of the symbols or not. It is important that the position non-opening is handled correctly by the Expert Advisor. In your case - a message to the journal, because it is impossible to open a position with the minimum lot with a balance of one dollar.
Do you hear what I'm telling you? Do not force the opening of positions on all traded symbols. The Validator intentionally turns on a stupid schoolboy and watches how your Expert Advisor reacts to stupid settings.
I'm already starting to quietly invoke evil spirits....... :(((
No, Renat, the validator generates a certain error on that too. I tried
sOr=bOr=0;
for (i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) && OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)bOr=bOr+1;
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)sOr=sOr+1;
}
}
if(sOr==0)
{
//open sell
}
if(bOr==0)
{
//open buy
}
Artyom, I've asked for the umpteenth time and haven't gotten a coherent answer (no offense). Why does he always turn on a fool for NZDUSD, and after that he goes into some kind of glitch with endless waiting. It's the validator that crashes, not the Expert Advisor. There is no place for the EA to crash. I will pay you $50, Artem, if you fix the code to pass validation all the time, rather than once every 20-30 tries, as now.
All right? Shall I send you the code?
You don't have to enter any hard parameters. All parameters should be calculated from trading conditions. In the settings, leave the lot to be opened. If the lot is calculated, then in case of shortage of funds, even at the minimum lot, display a message about it. All other parameters of the transaction should also be checked, controlled and corrected. If the correction is impossible, you will be notified accordingly.
However, if there are a lot of conditions and they all depend on the current state of trade and signals, it is likely that there will be no deal in the validator. In this case an individual approach to testing of such EA is needed.
No. I don't need someone else's money for someone who paid it not to figure it out for themselves. It's not the money that's more important, it's your result.