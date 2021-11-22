Troubled by the error there are no trading operations - page 10
In such a situation, display the message in the logbook and continue with the examiner's work.
Well, that's how it is now, Artyom. Only there are no trades on NZDUSD anyway.
does the print validator print in the report?
for example if you ask - what is the margin per lot for NZDUSD?
most likely 0 ;)
Artem, we're talking about completely different things. The code is transparent. Tell me, where there can be an error there? Show me the exact place and the situation in which it will occur.
I see only one situation,if the deposit does not allow to open with minimal lot . But this is the fault of the tester, why set conditions that do not allow opening a deal with the minimum lot.
Does he do it only on NZDUSD?
Yeah, so you just sit there and break your head.
It works in the tester, but not in the validator.
You should start with the tester instead of screwing with people's brains.
Isn't that how it is now. Do not want to once again lay out the code, look carefully at the previous page.
Well, that's what's happening now, Artyom. Only there are no trades on NZDUSD anyway.
You don't need to achieve any way to make trades on each of the symbols tested by the validator. You need a correct error free trading algorithm, and if there is no opportunity to make a trade, you need to report it.
Here you have the test completed without errors:
trades on NZDUSD anyway.
So, the validator has accepted your code for publication.
And the fact that there are no trades on some symbols - it doesn't matter (the validator set idiotic parameters there, and the Expert Advisor processed them correctly from the point of view of the validator) - the important thing is that the validator informed you that the test passed successfully.
I am tired of explaining to you how the validator works and what it wants from you.
No, Renat, there are no prints. And I wrote earlier that at least the tester's report should be sent. Zero can only be checked by writing in code like
then this 0 will appear as an error of division by 0
yes, it would be nice to have prints from programs in the report
Honestly - validator reports are a mystery
He'll say there are no trades and it's a pain in the ass.
What's in his mind - don't know, don't check, don't ask and don't know where to put the code
;)
It's not about this Expert Advisor. This one is just to check its capabilities, it always passes. My main one doesn't pass. I wrote about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/296801/page7#comment_17518537
I completely agree, Renat.