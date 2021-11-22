Troubled by the error there are no trading operations - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Corrected the code and ran it in the tester
No errors.
And why would there be any. Only if the deposit does not allow to open with minimal lot.
10 years with this
I can't complain.
I don't care if it's a hundred years old. How can you complain about just describing the error code?
The function should not only be able to describe the error code (you don't have to do anything at all - just copy it from the help), but it should output the code for the handler. You have either 0 or 1 code everywhere.
Why is the function type int instead of bool?
And you don't have a handler. But your processing means that if a function outputs code 1 to absolutely any server response, you simply execute return. Where from and where to - nobody knows.
So where's the processing? return is not processing, it's escaping from the problem of having to handle the error code returned by the server.
Corrected the code and ran it in the tester
No errors.
And why would there be any. If the deposit does not allow you to open with a minimum lot.
In such a situation, display a message in the journal and continue working with the Expert Advisor.
Corrected the code and ran it in the tester
No errors.
And why would there be any. You have to open with a minimum lot if your deposit does not allow it.
I've been struggling with it too.
until I set the minimum lot to 0.1
i couldn't understand why i couldn't trade because the MarketInfo() of the validator didn't answer 0.1 as a minimum, it answered 0(zero) or 0.01, i don't remember it ;)
Artem, we're talking about completely different things. The code is transparent. Tell me, where there can be an error there? Show me the exact place and the situation in which it will occur.
I see only one situation,if the deposit does not allow to open with minimal lot . But this is the fault of the tester, why set conditions that do not allow opening a deal with the minimum lot.
Does he do it all the time only on NZDUSD?
This rudimentary code has no parameters at all, as everyone has hopefully noticed. It stupidly opens a trade with the minimum lot offered by the information environment.
What if they have a minlot of 0.1?
personally i'm sure of it.
;)
by the way, sure there is never a ticket #0 ? :-)
What if they have a minlot of 0.1?
personally i'm sure of it.
;)
No luck renat, 0.2))) Here's a test, where I haven't checked the possibility of opening with a min lot yet
All described in previous posts.
by the way, sure there is never a ticket #0 ? :-)
I am not sure of anything anymore ))))
I guessed wrong, Renat, 0.2))) Here's a test, where I haven't checked the possibility of opening with a min lot yet
All described in previous posts.
that's it
tough it for min lot if tester and start trading on margin, of course taking into account the cost of the spreadlike: if free margin*0.9 > lot*margin, then trade