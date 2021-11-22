Troubled by the error there are no trading operations - page 20
This code will be rejected by the validator
Validator says 131 error, wrong volume...
You don't need to normalize normalized values. OrderLots() is always correct. The same applies to Bid and Ask values. It is quite another matter, if any manipulations are performed with them. Then yes - we need to bring them to the given accuracy, but, again, not with NormalizeDouble().
Vladimir Pastushak:
It's a validator bug, wait for it to be fixed...
Is there any confirmation from developers that this is a "validator bug"? How often does it get fixed?
First the validator swore "there are no trading operations", now "strategy tester report not found".
I have the same thing. It happens from time to time. Poor validator cannot stand our buggy programs )))
The signals are generated for me from different time periods and I get them through iCustom. So, I found out (by dividing by 0) that there are no bars in another period and the buffer is empty. When there are bars in another period, the signals appear and the Expert Advisor is validated.
It's taking a long time to fix the Validator. I wanted to sell the Expert Advisor to a client through the marketplace, so to speak, to do both ours and yours good. But I guess I will have to do it the old-fashioned way.
Maybe somehow roll back to the old version, if it does not work!
It's not broken. The problem is in the code.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357257
Have you posted anything the other day?
I downloaded the EA a few minutes ago just for fun, it's working.
Tried the standardMoving Average .ex4 from MT4, same thing.
Maybe you have MT5?
Exactly MT5...