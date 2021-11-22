Troubled by the error there are no trading operations
I've been trying to understand the nature of the errorthere are no trading operations, which appears regardless of whether I add a bunch of checks indicated in the article (https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2555) to my robot or, alternatively, remove all the checks and conditions so that nothing should interfere with trading.
Is there any description of this error? Under what conditions does it occur?
Because the description "robot has no trades" is very vague and hammering has not helped me to understand why robots trade in the Strategy Tester but fail to do so during automated testing.
Below are a couple of robots, one with checks and one without.
1. What is the error code?
2. Translation of the error message: "No trades", not "Robot has no trades". It's not about the robot, it's about trades in general - no trades on the market, according to your dealer.
3. "... in the tester the robot trades, but in automatic testing it does not trade ...". What does "automatic testing" mean?
1. There is no error code, there is only the text name of the problem"there areno trading operations" on each currency pair. (I attach a screenshot below to confirm)
2. I see that it writes about no trades in the market, but for what reason?
3. automatic testing is testing for all sorts of errors in the code, etc. when trying to add a robot to the "draft" on the marketplace. It's also called "Automatic Validation".
In other words, there are no errors, but when automatically validating an EA posted to Market, the latter warns that it cannot verify EA trades because it itself is not connected to the market.
I got such an error on the latest version of EA, apparently a lot of unnecessary stuff, solvable with ISTesting(), IsVisualMode(). Although there's enough code for a ream of paper.
You are talking nonsense. It's easier than two fingers ... The Expert Advisor just does not open a position due to some reason and does not report about it in the logs. I did not look at the code. This is one of the possible reasons. For example, there is not enough money: Without warning the EA stops trading or just waits for a new tick and everything repeats
I understood perfectly well without you that the EA does not trade for some reason during automatic validation, the question is what is the reason for the lack of trading or how to trace it
