Troubled by the error there are no trading operations

I've been trying to understand the nature of the errorthere are no trading operations, which appears regardless of whether I add a bunch of checks indicated in this article (https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2555) or, on the contrary, remove all the checks and conditions, so that nothing interferes with the trading robot.
Is there any description of this error? Under what conditions does it occur?
Because the description "robot has no trades" is very vague and hammering has not helped me to understand why robots trade in the Strategy Tester but fail to do so during automated testing.

Below are a couple of robots, one with and one without checks.

Files:
SuperTrendCustom.mq4  10 kb
Cheks_1.mq4  11 kb
 
1. What is the error code?

2. Translation of the error message: "No trades", not "Robot has no trades". It's not about the robot, it's about trades in general - no trades on the market, according to your dealer.

3. "... in the tester the robot trades, but in automatic testing it does not trade ...". What does "automatic testing" mean?

 
1. There is no error code, there is only the text name of the problem"there areno trading operations" on each currency pair. (I attach a screenshot below to confirm)Error

2. I see that it writes about no trades in the market, but for what reason?

3. automatic testing is testing for all sorts of errors in the code, etc. when trying to add a robot to the "draft" on the marketplace. It's also called "Automatic Validation".

 
In other words, there are no errors, but when automatically validating an EA posted to Market, the latter warns that it cannot verify EA trades because it itself is not connected to the market.

 
How do I know what the reason is for not being able to check EA trades?
 
I got such an error on the latest version of EA, apparently a lot of unnecessary stuff, solvable with ISTesting(), IsVisualMode(). Although there's enough code for a ream of paper.

 
What a load of nonsense you've made. It's easier than two fingers... The EA simply does not open a position for some reason and does not report it in the logs. I have not looked at the code, but this is one of the possible reasons. For example, the Expert Advisor has not enough money and without announcing it, it stops trading or just waits for a new tick and everything repeats.
 
Alternatively, you can change the spread on 4. Once, I had a default OnTimer and changed the trade to OnTick. The trades went on.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
You are talking nonsense. It's easier than two fingers ... The Expert Advisor just does not open a position due to some reason and does not report about it in the logs. I did not look at the code. This is one of the possible reasons. For example, there is not enough money: Without warning the EA stops trading or just waits for a new tick and everything repeats

I understood perfectly well without you that the EA does not trade for some reason during automatic validation, the question is what is the reason for the lack of trading or how to trace it

