It's not about this EA. This one is just to test the possibilities, it always passes. My main one doesn't. I wrote about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/296801/page7#comment_17518537
I couldn't agree more, Renat.
It's funny.
i once put a good program on the market
got to the point (by the time the code got to Market) that it was a sinker
finally got rid of it and don't do it anymore
hopefully for now
;)
...
And the fact that there are no trades on some symbols - it doesn't matter (the validator set idiotic parameters there, and the Expert Advisor processed them correctly from the validator's point of view) - the important thing is that the validator informed you that the test passed successfully.
Why is it always NZDUSD? And why is it followed by even more cryptic inscription when validation is unsuccessful?
And why is there always a trade on EURUSDAll this unwittingly suggests (if I had optimised the program myself) that there is a bug when testing on NZDUSD
So basically do what you did in this one, but already deployed and of high quality.
This "cryptic" message suggests that the test lasts a long time and terminates by timeout. Consequently, if the validator didn't wait for the completion of testing and cut it off forcibly, then there is no report.
GBPUSD has already been hit here, in my opinion ....
again it's not clear how much time has passed from NZD testing to GBP
let's say there were no trades on kiwi, but did the timeout come because of kiwi or pound?
It's a mystery ;)
Artem, you always answer my questions selectively. I get the feeling that you don't understand it or you don't want to. Why, after the NZDUSD, the validator falls down into some kind of endless waiting? There are no loops in the Expert Advisor, that may become infinite. Now all the conditions have been removed and trade opening is completely transparent, without any obstacles.
And even when I simply put an unconditional opening of some deals at the beginning of OnTick() (from the simple code posted above), it still stumbles on NZDUSD and does NOT pass the check.
There were no trades on NZDUSD H1, but the test ended quickly, while on GBPUSD M30 the validator could not wait for the test to end and aborted the test.
So there were no trades on NZD or GBP
Hmm, interesting.
because everything is working in Andrew's tester
I've been tinkering with this code for a week now!!! Removed anything that might give you an error or prevent you from opening a trade. Let me send you the source code and see for yourself what's wrong. I am sure that nothing should interfere.
Even a simple EA may creaky check. There was one pass, if you remember, where there were no trades on two pairs