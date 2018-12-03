Interesting to know !
I wonder why in MQL5 forum you can discuss features of both MQL4 and MQL5 (see https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/289020), but in MQL4 forum you cannot discuss the same features?
I think it's absolutely unfair.
Moreover, I think that MQL4 forum members have a right to know the whole truth about MQLQL languages, instead of using some rumours and misleading information on the subject.
Who says that it's not allowed to discuss? You should not make unfounded claims. No hysteria or rudeness towards the developers. Behave yourselves and everything will be fine. You can point out errors with evidence. You can with detailed explanations to ask something to add. In general, you can do everything except be rude and unreasonable attacks.
I don't see a single discussion, comparison, survey or analysis of MQL5 on the MT4 forum. And this is despite the fact that there are a lot of such messages on MT5 forum.
It seems that the MT4 forum is full of indecent, unsubstantiated rude guys who are throwing tantrums to MQL5 developers.
wait another 10 years, there will be even less)
I'm also wondering why it's not allowed to discuss various indicators and EAs in the MT4 forum.
Selling, advertising and trying to ***
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt4/indicator/new/page103?count=48 - that's allowed, but you can't give your reasoned opinion about the same ***, and evaluate it - that's oyyyyyy, no way!
Can you imagine what traders are offered by all kinds of "developers"?
https://www.metaquotes.net/ru/company/news
There are already 13,970 products in the biggestshop of ready-to-use algorithmic tradingapplications. Among them are 4,800 robots, 6,500 indicators, 2,400 utilities and other solutions.
Nearly half of the applications (6,000) can be rented rather than purchased. A quarter of the total number of products (3,800) is available for free.
Can you imagine such a thing?
How long does a trader have to sit and browse these products to review all this ***"?
How many ***'s, who do not know how to build even an elementary trend, are trying to "bribe" traders - some for free, some for 10 quid, and some for 100?
And here's another joke.
https://championship.mql5.com/2012/ru
Yes, that's right. These are the results of the winners of the Expert Advisor contest in 2012.
Automated Trading Championship 2012B
The natural question arises, what would be the chart of the "ideal EA"?
The answer is simple. This is it.
What follows from this?
It follows that even the most "outstanding Expert Advisors" are currently***.
All traders know this very well !!! But to discuss and talk about it on the forum !?! Ayyyyy !!! - No way !!!
The natural question arises, what should the timetable of the "ideal advisor" be?
what should we discuss? what is the profit of top 10 results in 400% per quarter? the same is true for SB
the aesthetics of the curves is ok - s75 looks better in my opinion :-)
If you can't see what to discuss, or if you don't want to for whatever reason, no one is forcing you to do it.
And that's no reason to forbid or prevent others from doing it.
If you don't want to discuss it, don't discuss it.
What is the problem?
What follows from here?
It follows that even the most "prominent councillors" are currently***.
I've never been interested in championship totals before. Really interesting pictures. And the conclusions seem to be right too.
Although there have been no championships since then, but, imho, it is unlikely that anything has changed. Maybe that's why they've stopped holding them.
Although there have been no championships since then, imho, it is unlikely that anything has changed.
These Championships are not held for the simple reason that the results of these Championships are very disappointing and clearly show us the defects of all EAs without exception - their instability.
In fact, they show us the failure of the entire commercial direction of creation and implementation of Expert Advisors.
To put it simply, the results of these Championships show us that every Expert Advisor (even the best one) eventually 'fails'.
And the success of this "successful losing" depends only on the market situation, the sequence of events, and risk conditions of opening.
But to say this openly means only one thing - to cut down one of the commercial areas of the Forex market.
Replace the word "advisor" with the word "trader", the conclusion you get is "to kill traders".
But to say this openly is only to cut down one of the commercial areas of the forex market.
Forex as a market does not really exist. We can only talk about VCs in the context of the service market. In fact, the same market includes all sorts of bookmakers' offices.
