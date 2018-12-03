Interesting to know ! - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In fact, the author has a very deep thought. Only this thought can be put into shorter words.
At first, traders developed many complex, science-like systems to analyse market processes. The systems were described in trading books in a highly scientific and mathematical language. Then, technology grew and took the outer shell of the systems used, leaving out the scientific foundation. The shell is easier to automate than the complex and intricate methodology. By making the use of complex systems accessible and easy, the owners of technologies popularized them in the masses. And almost no one among new traders noticed the amputation of the essence. After all, they didn't know otherwise.
But MT4 has nothing to do with it. It's an objective process.
Actually, the expansion, automation and facilitation of trading as such leads to its degradation. It is an inevitability.
The more people trade in the market, the sillier that trade becomes.
In fact, the author has a very deep thought. Only this thought can be put into shorter words.
At first, traders developed many complex, science-like systems to analyse market processes. The systems were described in trading books in a highly scientific and mathematical language. Then, technology grew and took the outer shell of the systems used, leaving out the scientific foundation. The shell is easier to automate than the complex and intricate methodology. By making the application of complex systems accessible and easy, the owners of technologies popularized them in the masses. And almost no one among new traders noticed the amputation of the essence. After all, they didn't know otherwise.
But MT4 has nothing to do with it. It's an objective process.
This is thinking along the lines of: "People used to run across fields/forests for meat to cook dinner, then haul water in buckets, make a fire and cook themselves a simple meal. Now it's all degradation - you go to the shop, then to the kitchen... and there's no depth of thought... and the food tastes nothing at all."
This is the thinking of the following kind: "In the past, people ran across fields/woods to cook dinner, then dragged water in buckets, lit a fire and cooked simple food. Now it's a degradation - you go to the shop, go into the kitchen... and there's no depth of thought... and the food tastes nothing at all."
Well, yes. Your example shows the degradation of people's physical abilities with the arrival of the benefits of civilisation. That's a fact. The stamina and strength of modern man is not comparable to the stamina and strength of primitive humans or animals. As civilisation developed humans became stronger mentally but weaker bodily. Natural selection was gradually disappearing.
Trading is also degenerating. Scalping is an example of mindless and stupid trading. Scalping used to be impossible in principle. And now there is pipsing and HFT. There is no thinking at all. Only technique. Isn't it degradation?
But no one in particular is to blame for it. It is a natural process.
Note: algorithmic trading also limits the trader's thinking. After all, a trader often cannot program the complexity of his or her strategy and has to simplify it.
And optimization? It is a fitting at all.
That is, algotrading is the next stage of traders' degradation.
Unfortunately.
Individuals can pull algotrading to AI. That would be an achievement for the creators. BUT... the next stage of user degradation.
Well, yes. Your example shows the degradation of people's physical abilities with the arrival of the benefits of civilisation. That's a fact. The stamina and strength of modern man is not comparable to the stamina and strength of primitive humans or animals. As civilisation developed humans became stronger mentally but weaker bodily. Natural selection was gradually disappearing.
Trading is also degenerating. Scalping is an example of mindless and stupid trading. Scalping used to be impossible in principle. And now there is pipsing and HFT. There is no thinking at all. Only technique. Isn't it degradation?
But no one in particular is to blame for it. It is a natural process.
Note: algorithmic trading also limits the trader's thinking. After all, a trader often cannot program the complexity of his or her strategy and has to simplify it.
And optimization? It is a fitting at all.
That is, algotrading is the next stage of traders' degradation.
Unfortunately.
Individuals can pull algotrading to AI. That would be an achievement for the creators. BUT... the next stage of user degradation.
On the contrary, it used to be that the strongest survived, there were no weakest - this is a fact.
Look at athletes - were such results possible before? - that is also a fact)
The same with trading - the smart have become smarter, and allowing the weak (or not so smart) to exist is not degradation, but progress
On the contrary, it used to be survival of the fittest, there were no weak - it is a fact.
Look at athletes - were such results possible before? - This is also a fact)
The same goes for trading - the smart have become smarter, and the fact that the weak (or not so smart) have been allowed to exist is not degradation, but progress
I would like to see primitive people in sports under our conditions and with our medicine. There is no telling who would have won the competition...).
People are divided into two categories - inventors and victims of inventions.
I'm also wondering why it's not allowed in the MT4 forum to discuss various indicators and EAs.
Selling, advertising and trying to ***
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/mt4/indicator/new/page103?count=48 - that's allowed, but you can't give your reasoned opinion about the same ***, and give it an evaluation - that's oyyyyyy, no way!
Can you imagine what traders are offered by all kinds of "developers"?
That's a disappointment. There is only one kind of developer here and he is the creator, owner and administrator of this forum.
For me - as it seems to me - the person - topicstarter for some reason hates the platform and tries in every way to belittle the capabilities of both the platform (MT4 and MT5) and our community as a whole. Or is it just me, who has learned the word "trend", and does not know any other words, and is not able to do anything (and who knows anything at all?), pours his garbage all over the place, hiding behind his "knowledge", which no one here has reached? And some gladly nod along, whinnying, "what interesting thoughts", not noticing that TC has identified them in the same pile of inferiority. No? Is it just me?
Tell me, am I alone in thinking that this case is more for doctors than for this resource?
It seems to me that the person who started this thread hates the platform and tries to diminish the capabilities of the platform (MT4 and MT5) and our community in general. Or is it just me, who has learned the word "trend" and does not know anything else, pours his garbage all over everybody, hiding behind his "knowledge" that no one has ever reached?
Tell me, am I alone in thinking that this case is more for doctors than for this resource?
Artem, there is a chance that we are talking about the developers of Marker.
Artem, chances are we're talking about the developers of Marker.
Who the hell is "Marker?" Floumer? I don't know what you're trying to say sometimes.