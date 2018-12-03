Interesting to know ! - page 12
But smiling back at me is unlikely to do that for you.
It was you who, without my involvement, organized and became the topic-starter of the thread
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/287413
I have nothing to do with this nonsense, and I have nothing to do with it!
Now I will tell you some cautionary tales, and show you how stupid you are.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
....
It immediately follows that both the entire Peter Konov branch https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/287413 and the poll that is organized there are FULL of nonsense!!!
Such disappointing conclusions, Mr. Peter Konov !
You know, if a person immediately declares that I am stupid, he will not even get a drop of my attention. If a person proves to me logically and clearly that I am a fool - I will only be grateful to him. It is a good favour. Thanks to this, one can avoid mistakes and choose the right path.
There is no doubt that you are an educated person. That is, you are a person who knows a lot. You have a very serious approach to trading.
But I failed to understand one thing from your post. What does this thread have to do with it?(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/287413)
There's no discussion of the Grail algorithm there.
....
...
Of course you have nothing to do with this thread. I organised it without your involvement and became the Topeka starter there. Acknowledged.
Did I say one word about the Graal Algorithm?
I was quite clear:
No single algorithm, no matter how complicated it is, can formulate, set and solve a trading problem (at all !!!)!
That is, even the problem of knowingly loss-making trading cannot be formulated and solved in this formulation.
That's why I remember a story about Alpari's trading contests.
Once Alpari had announced a contest for losing a deposit as a joke. With a good reward.
What do you think? What was the result?
- Half of the contestants couldn't even make it to the finish line.
So there you go. I think your algorithm is from that half.
Your wording of the problem is neither good nor bad - it's stupid!
...
That thread is NOT discussing TRADING algorithms.
That thread is about the tools I make. Auxiliary DRAWING tools. (Ala the trend lines in MT).And I don't have any trading algorithm. ONLY DRAWING ALGORITHMS.
Eh, I think you're both dead, with such deep knowledge - the Masons will cleanse you... like the Pythagoreans and Socrates
you should run away to the tundra or the taiga...
"There are hardly any of those left now." (c)Retug Konow
;)))))
Bresenheim is crying.
Peter, stop shoving your branch into all the threads. You complete the product and open it first.
And you read the dialogues to understand what we are talking about. Or fragmented perception interferes?
Read the dialogue to understand where the topic of the branch arose, and join the silent opponent.
Have you heard about the conditioned reflex? And it turns out it works! As soon as they see me, immediately "bark")))
(I'm talking about the dogs in my yard).
I didn't find an ideological structure in your thread.
Do you want to make an engine? Is that what I understand?
Then the questions are as follows:
Will this engine be inside MQL?
Or this engine will be outside MQL - but inside WINDOWS. Will it be compatible with MQL?
Will it be compatible with scripts?
What is a GUI?
Immediately I want to point out that your idea:
The engines will be coupled with the EAs. In this tandem, the EAs will get new features and functionality.
looks utopian.
In general, we need to take a closer look at the whole thing.
TREND
.
And where is the TREND here? - Just one?