Interesting to know ! - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Feel the difference.
passed, was already, here for 60 pcs MAs, well, or 60 "trend properties of the trend"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13031
Feel the difference ;)
A trader does not have to build a trend.
A trader has to know how a trend is built, and has to know the STRENGTHS of a trend.
In addition, there is no point in building a trend, because a single trend is not informative. It does not allow for a complete analysis of the quotes flow.
For a complete analysis of quotes traders use a "family of TRENDs", connected with each other.
.....
Feel the difference.
Nothing new so far. And the SMA is generally the worst possible choice.
passed, was already, here for 60 pcs MAs, well, or 60 "trend properties of the trend"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13031
Feel the difference ;)
Actually I was talking about TRENDS, what are you talking about?
What do 60 abstract lines have to do with trends?
What kind of "artwork" is that?
I did not find a single trend in your pictorial drawing.
Nothing new so far. And the SMA is generally the worst possible choice.
Yes ? And mathematicians claim it is the "best approximation".(https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Метод_наименьших_квадратов)
And I agree with them.
Any other approximation can only be worse than this one.
Then you don't understand something.
I was actually talking about TRENDS, what are you talking about?
What do 60 abstract lines have to do with trends?
What kind of "artwork" is that?
I did not find a single trend in your picture.
The indicator I suggested as an alternative to yours, does not show more or less than yours, maybe several times more accurate, the MA is the same everywhere.
Yes ? But mathematicians claim it's "the best approximation" (https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Метод_наименьших_квадратов).
And I agree with them.
Any other approximation can only be worse than this one.
Then you don't understand something.
You are trying to take a phrase out of context, I too agree "that the multiplication table works... the only thing left to figure out is how realistic it is to use the multiplication table to calculate the value of a trigonometric function."
there are more accurate approximation methods, there are plenty of ready-made examples and articles on this forumhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1450
On the "cult of Cargo" programmers.
https://habr.com/post/129676/
Generally speaking the MT4 platform has not always existed (but since 2005). And in the "old terminals" and ALPARI forum(Link removed by Artyom Trishkin) the traders themselves and their tools were treated in a very respectful way.
For EVERY indicator had its own page of its mathematical description, and there was its own discussion page about this indicator, where traders freely expressed their opinions about it.
That is, each indicator was really an INDICATOR, and each indicator was "individual" with all its consequences.
Everything changed dramatically with the arrival of MT4.
What changed with the arrival of the "programming natives"?
What did the programming natives do?
- They saw that traders were drawing some lines they did not understand. They have gathered these (incomprehensible to them) lines in one place and created the following indicator "Cargo Cult".
Traders ask MT4 developers: What is it?
MT4 developers answer: - These are indicator (trend) lines !!! (???)
- What are they? - ask the developers traders.
- The hell knows! - The developers of MT4 answer! Go figure it out yourself. But now you will have the MQL4 language, which we are developing.
- All right. Ok. Let's see what will happen next. - traders responded.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What happened next?
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What happened next is the "amazing" that is always around.
If the MT4 programmer natives created their "artistic image" of an aeroplane in a single copy, the programmer natives who followed them decided: - Why are we worse?
And all those aboriginal programmers, in one way or another associated with MT4 (and not only), started to produce their "artistic images" of aeroplanes in large quantities (so to say, put their aboriginal production "on stream").
It makes you want to get on board the "banana fighter" and "take off" - or "fly in" - I do not know which is more correct.
No. Everything is "mature" and very serious.
At first glance, it all looks more like a prank than serious action.
But no. It turns out that this "native invasion" of traders is serious and will last.
And now MT4 developers seriously and maturely launch a new beta-version of banana terminal MT4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/289236
And they're seriously asking traders to take part in its "testing".
I'm sorry. But what are you suggesting traders to "test"?
Your native insanity and illiteracy?
And fly your planes with "banana wings" yourself.
Your judgement is interesting.
Your judgement is interesting.
On the contrary - nothing interesting to me, just the substitution of the word MA for the word TREND (all in capsule).
That said, the rest of MA is not TREND )
Interesting judgments you make.
Yeah, I thought the discussion would go to the topic: "History can be coloured like this with trends", but unfortunately there is nothing to discuss.... imho, if you do not like MT4 / MT5, well, here is the internet, use iwiki, ninzi, gfforex, etc..... They may even use Matlab and Matcad, 1C and Exxel... and WisCim manage to test and trade
And in my opinion, on the contrary - nothing interesting, only substitution of the word MA for the word TREND (all in capsule).
And at the same time, the other MAs are not TREND )
Why not?
Here is a formula for a very original trend
Generally speaking, any trend requires a careful mathematical approach and consideration. And there is no way to consider all trends within the forum.
Of course, it's easiest to consider the MA trend within the forum.