Interesting to know ! - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You see, dear Peter Konow, trend lines and TREND are completely different things. It's like a doll - and a HUMAN! They look alike, but they have nothing in common.
This is exactly the essence of the conflict between traders and MT4.
By the way. Try to RIGHTLY build a TREND using these trend lines, it's quite possible. It will be interesting to see how you do it.
No. I'm a modest man. It is probably too difficult a task for me.
The lines are straight and the trend is curved. I can't put one on top of the other.
To be honest, I didn't realise there was a conflict between traders and MT4.
You have no idea how serious this conflict is.
PS. Probably here we should separate real traders from all that "trader's foam" which we see in abundance lately in the FOREX market.
I think that MT4 developers have placed and continue to place their bets not on traders, but on that "trader's foam" of the Forex market, because it is this "trader's foam" that provides the "basic income" of brokerage companies.
We are witnessing a "scam in action".
No. I'm a modest man. This is probably too difficult a task for me.
The lines are straight and the trend is crooked. I can't put one on top of the other.
I don't think we should take any chances either.
No one's done it yet.
You have no idea how serious this conflict is.
It's interesting...
Actually, I like your conspiracy theory. I had one too. It's been secretly erased.
This is far from a theory. Personally, I am quite far from the various manias - "conspiracy manias", "persecution manias" and others.
And, besides, my aim is quite different. Not to frighten the reader, but to educate and enlighten.
You'll see soon enough.
So why did traders fight with MT4 developers and what did it lead to?
Generally speaking, by the time MT4 appeared, every trader had their own terminal, on which they performed the analysis of trading situations, made forecasts, trading strategies and other things.
And the appearance of some "universal terminal" in the guise of MT4 was not welcomed by all traders.
And every trader tried to see their own developments and strategies in the new terminal.
Andsometimes they really managed to do it. Here you have a modern advertisement of MT4:
I'm not going to debate here about whether MT4 is the best or the worst system. It doesn't matter. But look at the picture of TRENDS on this ad. There is not a single TREND in it that has been constructed correctly.
And in such a situation it becomes completely indifferent to the fact whether MT4 is the best system on the market or not?
And the main question is how to work with the trading system of the terminal, if we cannot build trends?
And you personally do not care what kind of car you are driving - a Lamborghini or a Belarus tractor, because you cannot drive any of them.
And here is a natural question:
Is it even possible, being within the framework of MT4, to build a trend correctly?
And the main question is how to work with the existing trading system of the terminal, if we do not even know how to build trends?
And here is a logical question:
Is it possible at all, being within MT4, to correctly build a trend?
And what if right here, together and together, we try to give the most complete and suitable for Forex definition of the Trend and its main varieties?
How about right here, collectively and together, we try to give the most complete and Forex-friendly definition of Trend and its main varieties?
Of course we will. Not all at once.
PS. By the way. You can try to do it right here and now. Let's see your mathematical skills.
Or better yet, let's announce a contest for the best trend definition.
Let both the Moderator and the MT4 developers, as well as all the gurus of the forum, take part in it.
Let's have a good laugh!!!
Of course we will. Not all at once.PS. By the way. You can try it right here and now. Let's see your mathematical skills.
You'll be laughing for a long time... And rightly so, for in laughter (!) truth is born!