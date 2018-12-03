Interesting to know ! - page 4
You'll be laughing for a long time...
I think a long one. But for fun, it's worth a try.
After such an introduction, it's a good idea to read the definition fromneverness.
Take your time. You will have everything - the definition, the conclusion and the obituary.I can't do it that fast.
You can admire it. And the sizes and directions (rising and falling Trends) are available!(picture deleted)
Wrong!
You should not start building a TREND with pictures, but with careful meta-logical and meta-mathematical analysis.
By the way, the direction of TREND does not always coincide with the direction of quotations. It may be the opposite. This is a special case.
In this case, the current and all previous Trends were determined and built directly from the prices coming from the Tester.
... The picture seems to be out of place and is therefore deleted ...
About TREND, and trend insinuations
Of course, the notion of TREND in modern mathematics is unique and practically unexplored (a "white spot" on the mathematical map).
And everyone is probably expecting a mathematical definition of TREND from me. But more about that later.
Here I will talk about much more interesting and important for traders, as well as for understanding the phenomenon of TREND itself.
Here I will talk about the PROPERTIES of TREND, and all sorts of trend insinuations on this topic.
About the properties of TREND.
Of course, TREND gained its influence and importance in the lives of traders for a reason, and not just because of its unique properties.
- What are those properties of TREND that led to its importance?
To demonstrate these properties (without reducing the generality of consideration) let's take an ordinary moving trend consisting of three points (this will be enough):
What do we see based on this definition?
First of all, I want to draw readers' attention to the fact that the TREND is defined regardless of the type of set values.
That is, we can use anything we want as the initial values of qi.
This includes values of continuous functions. Nobody forbids it!!!
As a result, we observe the following properties of TREND:
1. the trend of a linear function will also be a linear function.
2. The trend of a parabola will also be a parabola.
The trend of a cubic function will also be a cubic function.
In general, for any polynomial of any given degree N, the trend will necessarily be a polynomial of the same degree. That is, the condition
That is, one look of an experienced trader at the TREND will be enough for the trader to define the type of the situation and how to act in it.
In this case, the trader may not see the quotations of TREND at all. They can be removed from the field of view, since the quotes do not influence anything.
TREND itself indicates the behavior of these quotes and tells what to do.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
But these are not all of the amazing properties of TREND.
It is not difficult to notice (but it is much more complicated than in the previous case), that the TREND of any periodic function will also be a periodic function with the same period as the parent function.
For example, the TREND of a sine wave will also be a sine wave (cosine wave) with the same period as the original values.
For example, the TREND of a tangent (cotangent) will also be a tangent (cotangent).
The TREND of a cycloid (epicycloid, hypocycloid) will also be a cycloid (epicycloid, hypocycloid), etc.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In a nutshell, one look of an experienced trader at the trend is enough to tell you what will happen next, and how to act in such a situation.
The current situation on the FOREX market is a vivid example of this.
Many people ask: What will happen to the pound in such a situation (JBP/JPY)?
For traders the answer is obvious: will it fall "below the plinth"?
Another boundary around 140.00
A fantasy?
No! The future reality!
But that is not what I am writing about of course. All this is simple and clear for the trader.
I am writing this about something else entirely.
About TREND insinuations (within MT4)
Of course, the TREND is for traders both GOD and King, and an icon to which they pray.
And any insinuations on this subject are inappropriate for a trader.
Now let's cast our trader's eye over the "success simulator" - MT4. (https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Симулятор)
This is a quite natural question for the trader - HOW TO BUILD THE ELEMENTARY TREND WITHIN THE MT?
- What is the answer of MT4 developers?
- HOW?
Developers of MT4 offered traders, instead of TRENDs, their "cunning" in the form of"trend lines" (???????????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).
What is a "trend line" - I personally do not know.
The way I see it, it's the substitute which is presented to us in the shop as "artificial sour cream", "artificial cheese" and other "artificial" products.
A trend line is the result of visualising a Trend, i.e. presenting it as a straight or curved line
A trader does not have to build a trend.
A trader has to know how to build a trend, and has to know the TREND PROPERTIES.
In addition, there is no point in building a trend, because a single trend is not informative. It does not allow for a complete analysis of the quotes flow.
For a complete analysis of quotes traders use a "family of TRENDs" related to each other.
Here is my indicator, which builds all necessary for a trader family of TRENDs:
That is, these are real TRENDS, not trend lines.
Feel the difference.