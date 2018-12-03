Interesting to know ! - page 4

aleger:

You'll be laughing for a long time...

I think a long one. But for fun, it's worth a try.

 
neverness:

I think it's a long time. But for fun, it's worth a try.

After such an introduction, it's a good idea to read the definition fromneverness.

Yuriy Asaulenko:

After that introduction, it's a good idea to read the definition fromneverness.

Take your time. You will have everything - the definition, the conclusion and the obituary.

I can't do it that fast.
 
neverness:

I think it's a long time. But for fun, you can try it.

You can admire it. And the sizes and directions (rising and falling Trends) are available!

aleger:


You can admire it. And the sizes and directions (rising and falling Trends) are there!

Wrong!

You should not start building a TREND with pictures, but with careful meta-logical and meta-mathematical analysis.

By the way, the direction of TREND does not always coincide with the direction of quotations. It may be the opposite. This is a special case.

 
neverness:

Wrong!

You don't start building a TREND with pictures, but with careful meta-logical and meta-mathematical analysis.

By the way, the direction of TREND does not always coincide with the direction of quotations. It may be the opposite. This is a special case.

In this case, the current and all previous Trends were determined and built directly from the prices coming from the Tester.

... The picture seems to be out of place and is therefore deleted ...

About TREND, and trend insinuations

Insinuation(fromLatin.insinuatio- ingratiating, ingratiating)[1][2][3] is a malicious fiction, asuggestion of negative thoughts, covertincitement, whispering, deliberate negative reporting (or even a fabrication ofslander, putting the thoughts and deeds of one's opponent in a light which could harm him or her and which is intended to discredit someone behind the scenes, given in a hint ( i.e. not directly but indirectly)not directly, but by indirect reference to facts and circumstances) or covertly[4][5].

Of course, the notion of TREND in modern mathematics is unique and practically unexplored (a "white spot" on the mathematical map).

And everyone is probably expecting a mathematical definition of TREND from me. But more about that later.

Here I will talk about much more interesting and important for traders, as well as for understanding the phenomenon of TREND itself.

Here I will talk about the PROPERTIES of TREND, and all sorts of trend insinuations on this topic.

About the properties of TREND.

Of course, TREND gained its influence and importance in the lives of traders for a reason, and not just because of its unique properties.

- What are those properties of TREND that led to its importance?

To demonstrate these properties (without reducing the generality of consideration) let's take an ordinary moving trend consisting of three points (this will be enough):

Trend formula 1


What do we see based on this definition?

First of all, I want to draw readers' attention to the fact that the TREND is defined regardless of the type of set values.

That is, we can use anything we want as the initial values of qi.

This includes values of continuous functions. Nobody forbids it!!!

As a result, we observe the following properties of TREND:

1. the trend of a linear function will also be a linear function.

2. The trend of a parabola will also be a parabola.

The trend of a cubic function will also be a cubic function.

In general, for any polynomial of any given degree N, the trend will necessarily be a polynomial of the same degree. That is, the condition

Trend formula 2

That is, one look of an experienced trader at the TREND will be enough for the trader to define the type of the situation and how to act in it.

In this case, the trader may not see the quotations of TREND at all. They can be removed from the field of view, since the quotes do not influence anything.

TREND itself indicates the behavior of these quotes and tells what to do.

But these are not all of the amazing properties of TREND.

It is not difficult to notice (but it is much more complicated than in the previous case), that the TREND of any periodic function will also be a periodic function with the same period as the parent function.

For example, the TREND of a sine wave will also be a sine wave (cosine wave) with the same period as the original values.

For example, the TREND of a tangent (cotangent) will also be a tangent (cotangent).

The TREND of a cycloid (epicycloid, hypocycloid) will also be a cycloid (epicycloid, hypocycloid), etc.

In a nutshell, one look of an experienced trader at the trend is enough to tell you what will happen next, and how to act in such a situation.

The current situation on the FOREX market is a vivid example of this.

Trend formula 3

Many people ask: What will happen to the pound in such a situation (JBP/JPY)?

For traders the answer is obvious: will it fall "below the plinth"?

Another boundary around 140.00

A fantasy?

No! The future reality!

But that is not what I am writing about of course. All this is simple and clear for the trader.

I am writing this about something else entirely.

About TREND insinuations (within MT4)

Of course, the TREND is for traders both GOD and King, and an icon to which they pray.

And any insinuations on this subject are inappropriate for a trader.

Now let's cast our trader's eye over the "success simulator" - MT4. (https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Симулятор)

This is a quite natural question for the trader - HOW TO BUILD THE ELEMENTARY TREND WITHIN THE MT?

- What is the answer of MT4 developers?

- HOW?

Developers of MT4 offered traders, instead of TRENDs, their "cunning" in the form of"trend lines" (???????????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).

What is a "trend line" - I personally do not know.

The way I see it, it's the substitute which is presented to us in the shop as "artificial sour cream", "artificial cheese" and other "artificial" products.

 
neverness:

On TREND, and trend insinuations

...

1. The trend of a linear function will also be a linear function.

The trend of a parabola will also be a parabola.

3. the trend of a cubic function will also be a cubic function.

....

How did I guess that the trend could be a curve!)

So, still, how do you think the trend should be constructed?

 
neverness:


The MT4 developers have offered traders, instead of TRENDs, their own "cunning move" in the form of"trend lines" (???????????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

What is a "trend line" - I personally do not know.

As far as I am concerned, it is the substitute which is presented to us in shops as "artificial sour cream", "artificial cheese" and other "artificial" products.

A trend line is the result of visualising a Trend, i.e. presenting it as a straight or curved line

Реter Konow:

How did I guess the trend could be crooked!))

So, how do you think a trend should be set?

A trader does not have to build a trend.

A trader has to know how to build a trend, and has to know the TREND PROPERTIES.

In addition, there is no point in building a trend, because a single trend is not informative. It does not allow for a complete analysis of the quotes flow.

For a complete analysis of quotes traders use a "family of TRENDs" related to each other.

Here is my indicator, which builds all necessary for a trader family of TRENDs:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  OZES 7-MA.mq4   |
//|                                          Copyright 2018, ozes    |
//|                                             ozes-world@yandex.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Устанавливаем свойства препроцессора https://docs.mql4.com/ru/basis/preprosessor/compilation
// Справочник MQL4  Основы языка  Препроцессор  Свойства программ (#property)
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, ozes."
#property link      "ozes-world@yandex.ru"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Семейство индикаторов"
#property strict  // Указание компилятору на применение особого строгого режима проверки ошибок (см. Обновленный MQL4)
#property indicator_chart_window  // Выводить индикатор в окно графика
#property indicator_buffers 7     // Количество буферов для расчета индикатора
#property indicator_plots   7     // Количество плотов в таблице свойств
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "SMA-1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2  "SMA-2"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrDarkOrange
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  2
//--- plot Label3
#property indicator_label3  "SMA-3"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrYellow
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2
//--- plot Label4
#property indicator_label4  "SMA-4"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrGreen
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4  3
//--- plot Label5
#property indicator_label5  "SMA-5"
#property indicator_type5   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_style5  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5  3
//--- plot Label6
#property indicator_label6  "SMA-6"
#property indicator_type6   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color6  clrBlue
#property indicator_style6  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width6  4
//--- plot Label7
#property indicator_label7  "SMA-7"
#property indicator_type7   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color7  clrPurple
#property indicator_style7  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width7  4
//--- input parameters
input int SMA = 13;
int      SMA1 = SMA;
int      SMA2 = 2 * SMA;
int      SMA3 = 4 * SMA;
int      SMA4 = 8 * SMA;
int      SMA5 = 16 * SMA;
int      SMA6 = 32 * SMA;
int      SMA7 = 64 * SMA;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Method=MODE_SMA;
input int NumGlubinaDer = 10;   // Глубина производной
//--- indicator buffers
double         Label1Buffer[];
double         Label2Buffer[];
double         Label3Buffer[];
double         Label4Buffer[];
double         Label5Buffer[];
double         Label6Buffer[];
double         Label7Buffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit(void)
  {
   int    draw_begin1 = SMA1-SMA1/2;
   int    draw_begin2 = SMA2-SMA2/2;
   int    draw_begin3 = SMA3-SMA3/2;
   int    draw_begin4 = SMA4-SMA4/2;
   int    draw_begin5 = SMA5-SMA5/2;
   int    draw_begin6 = SMA6-SMA6/2;
   int    draw_begin7 = SMA7-SMA7/2;

//--- Выбор метода МА
   string short_name;
   switch(Method)
     {
      case MODE_SMA  : short_name="SMA";                break;
      case MODE_EMA  : short_name="EMA";                break;
      case MODE_SMMA : short_name="SMMA";               break;
      case MODE_LWMA : short_name="LWMA";               break;
     }

//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Label2Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Label3Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Label4Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Label5Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,Label6Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,Label7Buffer);

   SetIndexShift(0,0);
   SetIndexShift(1,0);
   SetIndexShift(2,0);
   SetIndexShift(3,0);
   SetIndexShift(4,0);
   SetIndexShift(5,0);
   SetIndexShift(6,0);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,draw_begin1);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,draw_begin2);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,draw_begin3);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,draw_begin4);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(4,draw_begin5);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(5,draw_begin6);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(6,draw_begin7);

   IndicatorDigits(Digits);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Вызов функции обработки событий OnCalculate(...)
//| Справка https://docs.mql4.com/ru/basis/function/events 
//| Функция OnCalculate() вызывается только в пользовательских индикаторах при необходимости произвести расчет 
//| значений индикатора по событию Calculate.
//| Событие Calculate генерируется только для индикаторов сразу после посылки события Init и при любом изменении ценовых данных.
//| Обрабатывается функцией OnCalculate.                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;

   for(int i=SMA1/2; i<limit-SMA1/2; i++)
     {
      Label1Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA1,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA1/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA2/2; i<limit-SMA2/2; i++)
     {
      Label2Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA2,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA2/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA3/2; i<limit-SMA3/2; i++)
     {
      Label3Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA3,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA3/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA4/2; i<limit-SMA4/2; i++)
     {
      Label4Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA4,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA4/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA5/2; i<limit-SMA5/2; i++)
     {
      Label5Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA5,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA5/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA6/2; i<limit-SMA6/2; i++)
     {
      Label6Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA6,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA6/2);
     }
   for(int i=SMA7/2; i<limit-SMA7/2; i++)
     {
      Label7Buffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SMA7,0,Method,PRICE_CLOSE,i-SMA7/2);
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

That is, these are real TRENDS, not trend lines.

Feel the difference.

