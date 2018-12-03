Interesting to know ! - page 9
Good. Then one of the creators of The Sun will put you on leave for a week for systematically disrespecting forum members. And you'll have a chat with Preobrazhensky as well.
Also, the MT4 developers, unlike the modern forum natives, know what a TREND is. And it was the MT4 developers who introduced the expressions "trend and indicator lines".
And why do you think that trend and indicator lines are the same thing?
For example. You can see the trend is up and the trend line is drawn down.
I think TC is a very deep thinker and a member of the old guard of traders. There are hardly any of them left now. These traders were real professionals. They wrote books and developed trading systems. Their views on what is now happening with trading and technical analysis can be very interesting and useful.
To stir up hatred or seek to humiliate someone, that is not the case. The desire to criticize, yes ... but within reason.
(Of course, the criticism is not without emotion, but the seriousness of the approach to trading arouses respect).
You must be wrong about him. I know many of the old guard. There is no pejorative attitude spewing out of them.
He'll be in the doctor's office for a week...
TC is very good at manipulating concepts. And you easily gave in to it. Despite the fact that the concepts of "trend", "trend line" and"trend indicator" have the same root word in the name. They are completely different concepts. In the context of trading, roughly speaking, a trend is a direction of price movement. And a trend line is just an auxiliary tool for graphical analysis. I can draw it however I want and it will not necessarily indicate the direction of price movement. Trend-following indicators are technical analysis tools and are called so because they should be used preferably when there is a trend in the market. When there is no trend, they lie.
This is my opinion and not everyone may agree with it, but I do not insist.
That's what you say.
To be honest, I didn't get hung up on TC's personal dislike of those around him. I was interested in his thought. And the thought is very interesting and intertwines with my views on the world dialectical processes.
Painting was once an art form. And centuries later, painting has become garbage. The same thing is happening with music and with cinema. It is a process of birth, development and disintegration, reflecting the initial-final essence of things.
At the beginning of the 20th century, trading was evolving. In the middle and towards the end of the 20th century it flourished, and by the beginning of the next century it began to gradually die. And the automation of trading is a sure path to its end. Step by step, trading loses its deep content, and gradually a large dry shell is left. There are a lot of factors leading to this. And no one and nothing can stop this process.
It seemed to me that TC caught this tipping point. The moment of transition from prosperity to death. That's why he was so outraged by these "faux" trend lines. Like a classical artist would resent a painting by a bold abstractionist who allows "some bullshit" in his work.Having said that, I believe that algotrading can flourish too. It can replace trading and become no less rich in content. But to do this, it needs to be developed conceptually. Just as classical trading was conceptually developed before.
Step by step, trading is stripped of its deep content and gradually a big dried up shell is left of it.
In the room next to Tirtha.
The subject of TRENDS is FORBIDDEN and UNBIDDENABLE on all FOREX market forums in Russia for about 20 years (how abroad - I do not know. But I assume the same.).
MT4/MT5 developers panic even with the appearance of this theme on the forum, and forum moderators instinctively reach for the buttons "DELETE" and "BAN".https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Бан_(Internet).
