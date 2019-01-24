I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 8
so what's up, fellow programmers?
i am the author of this thread and i keep asking for advice.
so in the header declared structure
and here's the interesting part: WHAT IS THIS?
I defined a condition in OnTick that if there are no open orders
then:
if a fast swing is greater than a slow swing,
then: open an order.
question. why does an order open on every tick?
It means that on every tick the condition is met.
If the condition should be a MA crossing, then on the first bar it was < less and on the zero bar it became > more. But in your condition on the zero bar > more and on the first bar > more.
https://code.org/
https://scratch.mit.edu/
If you want to learn programming (it's really a style of thinking, not a language) in MQL - that's a real hassle for yourself and your surroundings.
Click on the links - everything is simple, school-level (even elementary in some places), but at least some introduction to algorithms and writing them down. Otherwise, every time you sneeze, you will contact the forum and wait for an answer, and that's a waste of time, and time is money.
PS/ and I advise everyone to read it, scratch is a masterpiece from the inside - the granddaddy of modern programming.
So, comrade author of the topic?
I advised you a month ago, but you are not even paying attention:
This is the forum for trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies.
I've never studied programming, but I want to write an Expert Advisor.
Alexey Volchanskiy, 2018.04.10 17:47
There is a button "Code", to the left of the button with letters Aa. If you do not know how to use it, you may use it for example, for example, to post your own code.)
This is a forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing.
I have never studied programming, but I want to write an Expert Advisor.
Konstantin Nikitin, 2018.04.10 21:18
Well, you don't have anything super natural there. So the best option. Post it here, but only through
Someone will suggest something useful.
And you still paste code with an image.
Hello, I have encountered such a problem. The Expert Advisor needs moving average data on zero and the first bar to analyze the situation and for further calculations.
You don't even need to try to take OnCalculate from an indicator into an EA! You just need to apply to the indicator in the EA (using the indicator handle) and get the data.
Example of working with iMA and iStdDev iniMA codeiStdDev- code extracted from OnTick, getting data from iMA indicators
i suspect you're damn right))))
now i'll try to play with arrays via ...Array...
And here's the other thing...
I got the handles right in the expert's hat
and on the forums, who's doing it... Everyone does it differently? Some in oninit, some in ontik,P.S., by the way, the tester saw all indicators whose handles are received in the EA header and drew everything on the visualizer chart
It's just that when I use OnTick, I copy the data into an array and get the number of elements to be copied
here is an article that clearly explains how to implement access to the indicator data
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/43
But guys, the data is copied into an array, no doubt, but I need to get specific numbers, that is, if the wave on the last tick of the current bar is 1.32456, then I need to get this number in the log (to make sure that the number is actually obtained), I need to take out this specific information in the double type,
to calculate the number of points of int type between two different mashes. how do i get this value?
Do you even look and read what you are told? I gave you an example in post#76. It's just getting data from two iMAs:
There are two iMA indicators - "Fast" and "Normal". The data from these two indicators is obtained in arraysma_fast andma_normal respectively. We requestcount of #start_pos from the bar.
And then we access the obtained data (in this example we access data on bar #0)