Vladimir Karputov:

To check this, it is worth looking at the magic numbers of trades that have been triggered by SL. If I'm not mistaken, they will have "0".

And what is there to check if not a single position was opened by hand. By closing the MT5 shows the following history

We see that positions which were opened by SL are not marked as market, hence the problem.
There is no such problem with the MT4.

 
Yes, the manual ones have 0, but how can we see that in the signals?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yes, the manual ones have 0, but how do you see that in the signals?

What do the signals have to do with it? A man has his TRADING history - that's where you need to look.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What do signals have to do with it? The man has his TRADING history - that's where you need to look.

Here is a snapshot from this very history. The mere fact that there is no position on this account opened by a magician, i.e. an expert. I am 100% sure about it, unless I happen to suffer from sleepwalking and open several positions in my sleep
And the percentage of algorithmic retention decreases when triggering by SL in MT5 and it has been traced for many days. I already know it from day one. After weekend I´ll have to switch to virtual stops and register a new account. I need 100% of my altotrating on it. And because of the algorithm applied on this resource. By the way this is the second time I will have to replace the account for this reason.

P.S. Not to be unsubstantiated, I wanted you Vladimir to give you the password of the investor to see for yourself
 
Konstantin Nikitin:

This is a snapshot from that story. And the fact that in this account there is not a single position opened without a magician, that is, an expert. I am 100% sure of that, unless I happen to suffer from sleepwalking and open several positions in my sleep.
I don't know for the first day I´ve been tracing this fact, when I´m using SL it reduces the percentage of algotreturns on MT5. I´m going to use virtual stops after weekend and I have to register new account. I need 100% of my altotrating on it. And because of the algorithm applied on this resource. By the way, this is the second time I will have to replace the account for this reason.

P.S. Not to be unsubstantiated, I wanted you Vladimir to give you the password of the investor to see for yourself

Not a snapshot. It's access to the trading history and checking Magic.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Not a snapshot. And access to trading history and check Magic.

For that matter, read the postscript. Well, you can't put it out there.
As such, it's the best option of all.

 
Georgiy Merts:

You are overestimating your TS.

As long as you don't show a real account with a year's worth of history, no one will need it.

i don't overestimate anything))))
The TS is as simple as a log
but I'm wondering where the mistake is hiding

Note how the stop loss order is modified

it's because of this line

Bid-OrderOpenPrice is nothing bigger than TrailingStop*Point

and the modification is still being done
plus this condition: StopLoss==SL is also something murky

 
Sergey Lobzankin:

I don't overestimate anything))))
TC is as simple as a log
but I wonder where the error is hiding

notice how the stop loss order is modified

it's because of this line

Bid-OrderOpenPrice is not bigger than TrailingStop*Point

and the modification is still being done
plus this condition: StopLoss==SL is also something cloudy

I have already written to you. Pay attention to this line

if(OrderStopLoss() < stoploss || OrderStopLoss() == 0)

Check the SL already installed and the new one preferably.

 
Konstantin Nikitin:

I've written to you before. Pay attention to this line

Check the SL already installed and the new one preferably.

helped)))
Breakeven triggered and fixed. already better.
I will see how to make it follow the market tomorrow.
Thanks)))

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Not a snapshot. And access to trading history and check Magic.

The poet's soul couldn't take it )))
Changed the account. I'll start on Monday with virtual stops. It seems to be more reliable here...

