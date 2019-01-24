I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 6
To check this, it is worth looking at the magic numbers of trades that have been triggered by SL. If I'm not mistaken, they will have "0".
And what is there to check if not a single position was opened by hand. By closing the MT5 shows the following history
We see that positions which were opened by SL are not marked as market, hence the problem.
There is no such problem with the MT4.
Yes, the manual ones have 0, but how can we see that in the signals?
Ghbx`v nen What do the signals have to do with it? A man has his TRADING history - that's where you need to look.
Here is a snapshot from this very history. The mere fact that there is no position on this account opened by a magician, i.e. an expert. I am 100% sure about it, unless I happen to suffer from sleepwalking and open several positions in my sleepP.S. Not to be unsubstantiated, I wanted you Vladimir to give you the password of the investor to see for yourself
And the percentage of algorithmic retention decreases when triggering by SL in MT5 and it has been traced for many days. I already know it from day one. After weekend I´ll have to switch to virtual stops and register a new account. I need 100% of my altotrating on it. And because of the algorithm applied on this resource. By the way this is the second time I will have to replace the account for this reason.
Not a snapshot. It's access to the trading history and checking Magic.
For that matter, read the postscript. Well, you can't put it out there.
As such, it's the best option of all.
You are overestimating your TS.
As long as you don't show a real account with a year's worth of history, no one will need it.
i don't overestimate anything))))
The TS is as simple as a log
but I'm wondering where the mistake is hiding
Note how the stop loss order is modified
it's because of this line
Bid-OrderOpenPrice is nothing bigger than TrailingStop*Point
and the modification is still being done
plus this condition: StopLoss==SL is also something murky
I have already written to you. Pay attention to this line
Check the SL already installed and the new one preferably.
helped)))
Breakeven triggered and fixed. already better.
I will see how to make it follow the market tomorrow.
Thanks)))
The poet's soul couldn't take it )))
Changed the account. I'll start on Monday with virtual stops. It seems to be more reliable here...