I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
please advise how to correctly fill in (declare and fill in) the array requesrt\result, in order to send a request to the server to open an order
please advise how to correctly fill in (declare and fill in) the array requesrt\result, in order to send a request to the server to open an order
There are all examples in the documentation.
There are all examples in the documentation, after all.
it frowns like this
this is what it says.
help tells you about a pointer to a structure.
what can be a pointer?
I've tried everything.
swears like this
it says this
the help talks about a pointer to a structure.
what can be a pointer?
I've tried everything.
You have not filled in the structure.
Take a closer look at the examples in the help:and so on all the fields.
Thank you for the textbook.
I started reading it, and it looks like a normal person wrote it)))
I downloaded a self-study book, 3000 pages, and it's all like a dry reference.
Good day Sergey. Have you created something worthwhile yourself? In the past I am a bit of a programmer too, and even tried to do something. I would be grateful for a reply, and maybe even help in organizing autotrading. I've been trying to catch up with the market on 5-minute or 1-minute trades for 10 years now, but in vain. More often than not missed it and didn't risk entering later. I would be grateful for a great advisor, created, if not by you, then ready to come to the rescue and overcome any good trend - beat the machine - forex or BO - this machine working against us.
It is easier and more constructive to assume that the market or forex is indifferent to us. In this case, there is no need to win anything).
It is easier and more constructive to assume that the market or forex is indifferent to us. In this case, there is no need to win anything).
)))) just like the weather. are we beating the weather? )))
)))) so is the weather. beat the weather? )))
It's got its own Doll sitting all over the place. Washed the car - the rain made it rain, put the bye - the price fell out)))
A car is considered perfectly clean if the number plates are legible from 20m.
Good afternoon Sergei. Have you created something worthwhile yourself by studying the programming material. I am a bit of a programmer in the past too, and even tried to do something. I would be grateful for a reply, and maybe even help in organizing auto-trading. I've been trying to catch up with the market on 5-minute or 1-minute trades for 10 years now, but in vain. More often than not missed it and didn't risk entering later. I would appreciate a great Expert Advisor, that if not created by you, then ready to help and defeat any good trend - to beat the machine - forex or BO - this machine that works against us.
I'm not sure what you want.
I have already finished my Expert Advisor in MQL4. To finally come to profit, my Expert Advisor should be optimized.
My friend advised me to rewrite it in MQL5.