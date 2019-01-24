I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 7

please advise how to correctly fill in (declare and fill in) the array requesrt\result, in order to send a request to the server to open an order

 
please advise how to correctly fill in (declare and fill in) the array requesrt\result, in order to send a request to the server to open an order

There are all examples in the documentation.

There are all examples in the documentation, after all.

You have not filled in the structure.

Take a closer look at the examples in the help:

//--- готовим запрос
   MqlTradeRequest request={0};
   request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;         // установка отложенного ордера
   request.magic=magic_number;                  // ORDER_MAGIC
   request.symbol=_Symbol;                      // инструмент
and so on all the fields.
 
Thank you for the textbook.
I started reading it, and it looks like a normal person wrote it)))
I downloaded a self-study book, 3000 pages, and it's all like a dry reference.

It is easier and more constructive to assume that the market or forex is indifferent to us. In this case, there is no need to win anything).

 
It is easier and more constructive to assume that the market or forex is indifferent to us. In this case, there is no need to win anything).

)))) just like the weather. are we beating the weather? )))

 
)))) so is the weather. beat the weather? )))

There's a Doll sitting all over the place. Washed the car - it made it rain, put in a buy - the price fell out)))
 
It's got its own Doll sitting all over the place. Washed the car - the rain made it rain, put the bye - the price fell out)))

A car is considered perfectly clean if the number plates are legible from 20m.

 
Good afternoon Sergei. Have you created something worthwhile yourself by studying the programming material. I am a bit of a programmer in the past too, and even tried to do something. I would be grateful for a reply, and maybe even help in organizing auto-trading. I've been trying to catch up with the market on 5-minute or 1-minute trades for 10 years now, but in vain. More often than not missed it and didn't risk entering later. I would appreciate a great Expert Advisor, that if not created by you, then ready to help and defeat any good trend - to beat the machine - forex or BO - this machine that works against us.

I'm not sure what you want.
I have already finished my Expert Advisor in MQL4. To finally come to profit, my Expert Advisor should be optimized.
My friend advised me to rewrite it in MQL5.

