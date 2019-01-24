I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 2
Just reading the reference without setting the objectives (even if very simple) does not do anything. It's like learning karate by looking at pictures lying on the sofa :)
The reference is exactly the point, with examples. Textbooks for dummies, like how to get mail on 280 pages is a waste of time. everything can be explained in 10-15 minutes
I've never studied programming, but I want to write an EA.
Talk to the pros. Don't spare any money for good ideas. Everyone should be in their place.
good afternoon boys and girls,
here are some variables globally
I want to get the opening prices in the log.
but I'm getting some strange nonsense.
What's wrong?
like this:
sounds something like this.
I've never studied surgery, but I want to do surgery, so here's an axe, a drill and a file. What's wrong with that?
Yeah, I'm currently being tormented by one guy in VK. He cannot program, but wants to write a scalper. He says he is going to make a program out of pieces from other programs.
And then there's the customer, he's decided that if you change all the pros to minuses and vice versa in the EA, he'll stop leaking and start chopping cabbage ))
Please advise how to do it better?
As a separate function, of course. There are good examples in the kodobase. In general, there is a rule that if some piece of code performs a meaningful action, it must be implemented in a separate function.
You can write a 100500-screen sheet in OnTick and then you feel like spitting from this rubbish spaghetti code.
I still have a lot of work to do, but all in all, it feels good.
Thanks for the tip on a few things,
Off topic:
Sergei, how did you publish the signal ? is it purely manual trading with improvised means ?
Guys, I think I've got something
, of course, I still have a lot to polish, but in general, it is nice.
Thanks for your comments here and there,
So, the man does not know programming, but has written an Expert Advisor. And we are panting here, studying MQL for some reason ))
that's better :)