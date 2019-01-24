I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 3
Off topic:
Sergei, how did you publish the signal ? is it purely manual trading with handhelds ?
well yeah. i was checking out the features of the site, just seeing how it works
that's better :)
I'm also thinking, what's wrong with my chart looking down?
I think something must be broken XD
i broke something. i used to have a buy order refusing to modify the trailing stop.
and now the stoploss stays away from the market and runs away from it))))
I can't stop laughing. What's wrong?
here is a fragment of trailing stop for buy and sell orders
Stoploss is frozen now. but trailing does not work
What do you want if you have a condition that will always trigger.
For a sell order it's the same thing.
But it's triggered properly there, and the buy one is frantic.
Then may I ask you a silly question?
I do not know why the bullshit happens. If at any SL will be TRUE. Why do we need this IF?
He wrote that he hadn't studied programming. He must have copied it from somewhere.