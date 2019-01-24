I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 9
Do you even look and read what you are told? I gave you an example in post#76. It's getting data from two iMAs:
There are two iMA indicators - "Fast" and "Normal". The data from these two indicators is obtained in arraysma_fast andma_normal respectively. We requestcount of #start_pos from the bar.
And then we access the obtained data (in this example we access data on bar #0)
I apologize for my inattention.
I did indeed get what I wanted
If you need, I will write a very simple example - it literally just creates indicators and calls for data. When they cross - there will be a comment on the chart. Do you need it?
