I have never studied programming, but I want to write an EA - page 9

Vladimir Karputov:

Do you even look and read what you are told? I gave you an example in post. It's getting data from two iMAs:

There are two iMA indicators - "Fast" and "Normal". The data from these two indicators is obtained in arraysma_fast andma_normal respectively. We requestcount of #start_pos from the bar.

And then we access the obtained data (in this example we access data on bar #0)

I apologize for my inattention.
I did indeed get what I wanted

 
Sergey Lobzankin:

If you need, I will write a very simple example - it literally just creates indicators and calls for data. When they cross - there will be a comment on the chart. Do you need it?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

If you need me to write a very simple example - it's literally just about creating indicators and calling for data. When you cross - there will be a comment on the chart. Do you need it?

I don't think so. I'm not interested in intersection. I need to count the distance in pips between slips and consider the situation as non-trading if the distance is less than <X
Now I see that the array displays the moving prices with 8 decimal places. I need to see where to add in the code.

And your example shows that I have solved the problem of selecting price data from Mashka
